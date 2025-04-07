Manama, Bahrain – The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has been judged ‘Compliant with the General Framework Standards’ by the Education & Training Quality Authority (BQA).

This recognition follows a thorough assessment of the university’s academic and administrative systems, affirming AUBH’s full alignment with the general framework standards that was carried out during the institutional review conducted by the BQA in collaboration with the Higher Education Council (HEC).

In its official report, the BQA commended several areas of excellence at AUBH, notably the institution’s rigorous quality assurance framework supporting sustained development, its strategic emphasis on continuous professional growth for faculty and staff, and its holistic approach to student engagement through accredited academic programmes and community-based initiatives designed to cultivate competencies and a strong sense of civic responsibility.

This judgment reflects AUBH’s dedication to delivering a high-calibre educational experience within a dynamic and inclusive learning environment. It also marks the successful completion of the institutional review process by the Directorate of Higher Education Reviews (DHR) of the BQA, which took place from 30 September to 3 October 2024.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Bradley J. Cook, President of AUBH, expressed his pride in the university's accomplishment, stating, “This judgement is a testament to AUBH’s vision of educational innovation and academic excellence. It also underscores the commitment of our leadership and academic community to upholding the highest standards in higher education.” Dr. Cook further acknowledged the significant role of the Higher Education Council and the BQA in fostering quality outcomes across Bahrain’s higher education sector, highlighting their collaborative and developmental approach.

“This achievement reinforces our resolve to further elevate our academic offerings and strengthen AUBH’s position as a leading provider of university-level education aligned with global standards. We are focused on the strategic advancement of our academic programmes, campus infrastructure, and digital capabilities to ensure our students benefit from a transformative, future-oriented educational experience,” added Dr. Cook.

Dr. Wafa Almansoori, Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness and Accreditation at AUBH, also extended her appreciation to the university’s Board of Directors and Board of Trustees for their support and guidance, and expressed gratitude to the university’s staff, faculty, students, and the university stakeholders, emphasising that this milestone would not have been possible without the collective efforts of AUBH’s academic and administrative teams working in unison. She also expressed her appreciation for the collegiality of both BQA staff and the review panel members and the developmental approach of the review process that the general framework.

“This certification is the outcome of our ongoing efforts to enrich the academic environment and elevate research initiatives,” Dr. Almansoori said. “It marks a major milestone in AUBH’s ongoing pursuit of academic distinction in Bahrain and the broader region and underscores the strength and effectiveness of the University’s educational model—one that integrates quality, inclusivity, and forward-thinking development across teaching and strategic academic collaborations.”