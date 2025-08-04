Manama: The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cisco, a global leader in networking and information technology, to expand the reach of the Cisco Networking Academy Program (NetAcad) in Bahrain.

This collaboration is tailored to provide students with advanced training in computer networks and next-generation technologies, in alignment with the dynamic competencies. Under the terms of the agreement, Cisco’s globally accredited curriculum will be seamlessly integrated into the academic programmes at the American University of Bahrain, thereby enhancing students’ digital fluency and reinforcing their readiness for future employment.

Beyond curricular enrichment, the partnership establishes a framework for expanded institutional cooperation focused on the continuous development of pedagogical methodologies and academic infrastructure. A key element of this initiative includes the professional development of AUBH faculty members through targeted training programmes aimed at ensuring the effective and innovative delivery of the integrated content.

Moreover, the agreement gives AUBH students unrestricted access to Cisco’s comprehensive suite of instructional resources, digital learning tools, and the full breadth of the Networking Academy (NetAcad) platform. It also promotes joint research endeavours and facilitates engagement with Cisco’s latest technological advancements, reinforcing the university’s commitment to fostering a technologically empowered academic environment.

Dr. Wafa Almansoori Interim President and Provost of the American University of Bahrain, commented, “This agreement with Cisco marks a milestone in our strategic efforts to enrich technical education in Bahrain’s higher education sector. It signals a transformative move towards innovative learning models that align with the digital era and contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s long-term development goals as outlined in Bahrain’s Vision 2030.”

Dr. Almansoori further added, “This partnership presents a pivotal opportunity to position our students at the forefront of transformative disciplines such as computer networking, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity—fields that constitute the backbone of the global digital economy. By embedding Cisco’s internationally accredited curriculum within our academic framework, we are delivering an education that is not only rigorous and globally benchmarked, but also acutely aligned with the practical and strategic demands of the modern workforce. This initiative exemplifies our institutional commitment to cultivating graduates equipped with the advanced technical competencies and critical thinking skills required to lead innovation and actively contribute to Bahrain’s national digital transformation agenda.”