An American national was announced as the latest US$1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion at the draw held today at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Fakhreldin Eltegane Ali Sabel, an American national living in New York became the latest US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 397 with ticket number 0680, which he purchased 22 July.

Mr. Sabel, who is the 12th American national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999, is currently uncontactable but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound wealth.

Today's Millennium Millionaire draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Joint Chief Operating Officer and Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Mr. Elie Chami, a French national based in Lebanon, won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Donington Grey) car, with ticket number 1181 in Finest Surprise Series 1813, which he purchased online on 26 July.

Mr. Chami who celebrates his 50th birthday tomorrow (18 August) was thrilled to hear the news of his win and exclaimed: “What an amazing birthday gift! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free for this unexpected surprise!”

Lastly, Mr. Mohammed Hashir, an Indian national based in Sharjah, won a BMW R1250 RS (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0159 in Finest Surprise Series 509, which he purchased online at dubaidutyfree.com.

A 33-year-old mechanical engineer living in Sharjah, Mr. Hashir is a regular participant in the Finest Surprise promotion and has been waiting for his dream motorbike for a few years now.

“I’m delighted to have finally won and would like to thank Dubai Duty Free for this amazing promotion, I can’t wait to see my new bike and looking forward to having a first ride” he said.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact Bernard Aquino, Marketing Department,

Dubai Duty Free email: bernard.aquino@ddf.ae