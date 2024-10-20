During Seamless 2024, Mr. Fahad Mubarak Al Guthami, CEO of American Express

Saudi Arabia, will also deliver a keynote on the role partnerships play in increasing the acceptance of American Express in the Kingdom

Riyadh: American Express Saudi Arabia is pleased to announce that it will be the exclusive sponsor of the VIP Lounge at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024 on October 22 to 24 under the name ‘AMEX Premium Lounge’.

The Lounge expected to welcome over 500 visitors and will also enable networking opportunities for those with VIP access.

Mr. Fahad Mubarak Al Guthami, CEO of American Express Saudi Arabia, will deliver a keynote on innovation and partnerships, highlighting how partnerships have helped to support the growth of American’ Express merchant acceptance in the Saudi market, on October 22nd from 5 to 5.20 pm.

Mr. Mark Turner, Chief Commercial Officer of American Express Saudi Arabia, will also speak during a panel discussion on Payment orchestration. on October 23rd at 5.20 pm.

Expressing his thoughts on the participation in the upcoming Seamless 2024, Al Guthami stated, "We are proud to be a sponsor and speakers at the third edition of Seamless Saudi Arabia which provides a unique platform to gather the financial community. This leading event is key to identifying emerging trends and facilitate dialogue among industry leaders."

About American Express® Saudi Arabia

American Express Saudi Arabia is a joint venture company, equally owned by Amex (Middle East) BSC© and The Saudi Investment Bank. The company owns and operates the American Express® Card and merchant business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While American Express® products have been accessible to customers, merchants, and corporations in Saudi Arabia for more than three decades, the establishment of American Express® Saudi Arabia in 1999 marked a significant milestone in the brand's development within the Kingdom. Combining the resources and expertise of American Express® with The Saudi Investment Bank has contributed to developing and expanding the services offered to American Express® Cardmembers and merchants in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit the American Express Saudi Arabia website at: http://www.americanexpress.com.sa