Kuwait City, Kuwait – The American Chamber of Commerce Kuwait (AmCham Kuwait) successfully hosted the second installment of its “The Future of AI” forum, focusing on the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in Kuwait’s Energy and Banking & Finance sectors. In collaboration with Boeing and sponsored by BDO Kuwait Al Nisf & Partners, the event brought together industry leaders, AI experts, and professionals to explore AI’s potential to reshape two of the country’s most vital sectors.

The event opened with welcoming remarks from Aisha Alqabandi, who highlighted AI’s capacity to drive innovation, efficiency, and economic growth in Kuwait. She extended gratitude to Boeing, BDO Kuwait Al Nisf & Partners, and the AmCham Kuwait team for making the event possible.

Alaeddine Karim, Chair of the IT/Cybersecurity Focus Group at AmCham Kuwait and Country General Manager of Microsoft Kuwait, delivered the event’s opening remarks. He underscored the significance of AI in Kuwait’s future, emphasizing how it aligns with the New Kuwait 2035 Vision. "Kuwait is well-positioned to lead AI integration, and with the right approach, we can set a global standard for innovation," he stated.

The keynote speaker, Abdulwahhab Alzaidan, Senior Project Manager at the Youth Public Authority, discussed the Kuwait Digital Startup Campus a pioneering collaboration with Boeing and KDIPA aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs and fostering Kuwait’s digital economy. He shared his vision for supporting Kuwait’s youth through innovation and entrepreneurship.

Hebah Abbas, Chief Specialist Electrical Engineer at the Ministry of Education and Chairwoman of the National Sustainability Committee addressed AI’s role in sustainability and education. She emphasized the need for sustainable energy solutions and the importance of nurturing future generations of technologists.

The Banking and Finance panel, moderated by Mai AlOwaish of CINET, opened with a presentation on AI’s role as a driver of innovation in the financial sector. She illustrated how AI is being used to predict customer behavior, support credit decisions, and streamline fraud prevention and cybersecurity. Building on these themes, the panel, which included Ammar Boumajdad of Mashreq Bank, Hashem Qtaishat of BDO Kuwait, Talib Behbehani of Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, and Zahra AlMousa of the Capital Markets Authority, explored how AI-driven models are enhancing operational efficiency, improving decision-making, and transforming customer experiences in Kuwait’s financial services.

The afternoon session shifted focus to the Energy sector, with a presentation by Mohsen AlKazemi of EnerTech Holding, who emphasized Kuwait's strategic position as a hub for digital infrastructure and the importance of balancing the "energy trilemma"—ensuring energy security, sustainability, and equity. Panelists, including Dr. Mosab Alrashed from American International University, Dr. Scott Pezanowski of Brightworld Labs, cybersecurity expert Dr. Shaheela Banu Abdul Majeed, Amjad Omran of NOV Kuwait, and Dr. Huda Alrashidi from KCST, discussed how AI is driving advancements in clean energy, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing cybersecurity in the energy sector​

Closing the forum, Alaeddine Karim reflected on the day’s discussions, emphasizing that AI is here to stay and will play a crucial role in making us more productive. He highlighted how AI enables us to focus on higher-priority tasks by automating routine processes and driving innovation across sectors. Karim also noted that the event demonstrated AI’s growing influence on the future of finance and energy in Kuwait, with the ongoing dialogue crucial as the country moves toward a more AI-driven economy.

AmCham Kuwait’s “The Future of AI” forum underscored the importance of collaboration and innovation in realizing the full potential of AI across Kuwait’s key industries. The event served as a platform for leaders, experts, and innovators to explore AI’s transformative power and its role in driving sustainable growth for the future of Kuwait.

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait: Is a non-profit organization operating since 1985 and is composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has acted as an advocate for American interests in the state of Kuwait. For More Information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on our social media channel @abck1985