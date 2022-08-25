Offering will provide access to live performance shows

Live at AMC will be launched on 25 August with Stand-Up Comedy Night at AMC Cinemas King Abdullah Financial District

Riyadh: AMC Cinemas, the first global cinema operator in Saudi Arabia, has underlined its commitment to delivering the best moviegoing and entertainment experience to people across the Kingdom with the launch of “Live at AMC”. The new offering, an alternative content platform, will host a diverse array of live performance shows and programming, providing guests greater access to a wider selection of quality content.

The launch of the new platform builds on AMC’s efforts to transform the Kingdom’s cinema landscape and is in-keeping with the brand’s ongoing strategy to innovate the way people experience entertainment. Introducing audiences to premium non-movies content, Live at AMC will officially be launched on Thursday 25 August with Stand-Up Comedy Night at AMC Cinemas King Abdullah Financial District.

Hosted and produced in collaboration with Smile Entertainment, the pioneers of Saudi stand-up comedy, AMC’s Stand-Up Comedy Night will feature acclaimed comedic acts from the Kingdom and the wider region, as well as celebrated international performers.

The line-up includes comedians such as Mishal Samman — also known as “Meesh from KSA” — the host and producer of The Sunday Bash; Canadian stand-up, Allyson June Smith; and the British comic, Joe Jacobs.

For further information and a list of upcoming films and screening times, please visit: www.amccinemas.com

-Ends-

About Saudi Cinema Company

Saudi Cinema Company (SCC) is a joint venture between AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, and Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), the leading national investor, developer, and operator of Saudi Arabia’s diverse entertainment eco-system. In this partnership, SEVEN and AMC aim to open 50 cinemas, offering 500 screens across the Kingdom. SCC is the culmination of this partnership and will bring together AMC’s innovation in the exhibition industry, including its emphasis on premium large format experiences and SEVEN’s goal of transforming Saudi Arabia into a global hub for entertainment, culture, and tourism. AMC operates among the most productive cinemas in the United States and has the first or second market share in 9 of the 15 countries it operates in, including North America, Europe, and the Middle East. SEVEN was established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to serve as the investment and development arm for the entertainment sector – a key pillar of the ambitious social and economic plans undertaken in the Kingdom supporting Vision 2030. SCC will build on the success of the partnership and continue to provide world-class cinema-going experiences in Saudi Arabia.