AHS is offering health education sessions across 12 healthcare centres to help children and parents prepare for the school year ahead

Abu Dhabi-UAE – The Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has launched the “Ready for School with AHS Roadshow”, offering comprehensive health education and awareness to children in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain as they return to school.

The roadshow, which began in late August, is scheduled to run until September 5th, covering a total of 12 healthcare centers. This initiative encourages parents to bring their children for a comprehensive experience across various health topics. By participating, families will gain valuable insights and resources to enhance their children's well-being and health literacy.

Dr. Khadija Al Marashda, Chief Operations Officer at AHS said: “It is very important that children are allowed to reach their full potential, and that begins with a strong foundation in health education. Our roadshow offers parents the opportunity to learn about essential health aspects and ensure their children are well-prepared for the new school year. Good health and well-being are closely tied to academic performance as well as physical and social development. At AHS, we are committed to supporting the well-being of Abu Dhabi’s community and paving their way towards a healthier future.”

How Health Education and Awareness Boost School Performance and Set Children Up for Success

Educating children and their parents about key health topics can significantly impact a child's school performance and overall well-being. For instance, awareness about the importance of good vision helps in recognising how it affects a child's ability to engage with learning materials and build confidence. Similarly, educating parents on hearing health can assist in early identification of issues that may impede a child’s language development and verbal communication skills.

Oral health education is crucial for maintaining comfort and concentration in school. Teaching children good oral hygiene habits and emphasising the importance of regular dental visits can prevent discomfort that may impact their academic performance. Additionally, awareness of podiatry health and the implications of conditions like flat feet can guide parents in seeking timely interventions to avoid physical discomfort that might affect their child’s development.

When and where

The initial phase of the roadshow began in Abu Dhabi in late August, featuring the participation of six healthcare centers: Al Mushrif Children's Specialty Center, Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Center, Al Bahia Healthcare Center, Al Shamkha Healthcare Center, Al Maqtaa Healthcare Center, and Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Center.

The next phase is scheduled to continue in Al Ain from Monday, September 2nd to Thursday, September 5th, covering six more healthcare centers: Neima Healthcare Center, Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Center, Al Towayya Children's Specialty Center, Al Aamerah Healthcare Center, Mezyad Healthcare Center, and Al Hili Healthcare Center.

All raffle draw winners, and all updates on our Back To School initiative will be announced on @ahsclinics.

