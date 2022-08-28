Amazon reinforces commitment to the UAE Emiratisation strategy and ongoing diversity efforts

Dubai, UAE – Amazon today welcomed a number of new Emirati hires, with many of these roles filled by Emirati women. In support of the UAE’s national Emiratisation plan, the new hires reinforce Amazon’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion and contribute towards its goal of being the ‘Earth’s best employer.’ Amazon announces the new hires in time with the Emirati Women’s Day which aims to celebrate the dreams and achievements of women in the UAE.

Amazon continues to invest in UAE talent through reskilling, and upskilling its workforce, empowering them to advance their careers in one of the region’s fastest growing industries. The company has Emirati hires across multiple functions in its organization covering Finance, Human Resources, Immigration, Legal, Administration, Operations, Retail, and Marketing.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Amazon, said: “We are grateful to live in a country where there are so many impactful national and corporate initiatives to drive change and make sustainable long-term impact. We believe that diversity unlocks different perspectives, enabling us to innovate and serve the evolving needs of our customers. With Emirati Women’s Day also being commemorated this week, and our ongoing commitment to diversity, we are proud to see so many Emirati women take on roles within Amazon. I look forward to seeing what the future has in store as we continue to build it together.”

Noof Alsayed, Marketplace Account Manager, Middle East and North Africa, Amazon, commented: “While I have always been intrigued by the variety of roles offered by Amazon, most women are not aware of the breadth of opportunities available within the company. I am proud to represent Emirati women in such a fast-growing sector and thank the UAE government for driving this vision to ensure growth of our talent. I can’t wait to start the next step of my career and further explore the endless prospects that Amazon offers.”

Sara Alsawalhi, Financial Analyst, Middle East and North Africa, Amazon, added, “I am proud to have joined a company that strives to be Earth’s best employer by creating a safer, more diverse, and more productive work environment. UAE is making significant progress at multiple levels to empower women. I’m grateful for the flexibility and excellent working conditions the company offers and would encourage any woman who is interested in a fulfilling career with prospects for growth to explore opportunities with Amazon.”

Amazon’s presence in the UAE is powered by a combination of innovative technology, advanced fulfilment network, transportation services, highly skilled employees, and partners. In July this year, Amazon opened its largest delivery station in Abu Dhabi, bringing advanced last-mile delivery technology to the capital and providing the convenience of Same-Day and One-Day deliveries to customers. With a strong fulfilment network, eight delivery stations and a network of Delivery Service Partners across the UAE, Amazon continues to build and scale its operations in the UAE, while focusing on the safety, well-being, and career advancement of its employees.

