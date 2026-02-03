The partnership reflects a strategic focus on strengthening operating models and sustainable growth across high-potential startups

DOHA, Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), the global professional services firm known for its action-oriented approach, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Snoonu, Qatar’s leading homegrown technology super app. The collaboration will support the development of Qatar’s high-growth ecosystem through Snoonu’s startup incubator, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030. The agreement was announced during the Qatar Web Summit, taking place in Doha from February 1 - 4, where A&M is participating as a leading partner.

Under the MoU, A&M will act as a knowledge partner to Snoonu’s incubator, providing practical guidance across commercial, financial, operational, investor readiness and technology areas. The collaboration is intended to support startups and rapidly growing companies as they scale and strengthen their operating models.

The partnership brings together Snoonu’s role within Qatar’s technology and startup landscape with A&M’s experience advising founders, investors and public sector organizations on performance improvement and value creation. Unlike traditional advisory models, the engagement will focus on translating strategy into action with an emphasis on capability building and real-world execution.

“Our teams are led by senior operators who have built, run and transformed businesses,” said Colie Spink, A&M Middle East Regional Leader. “Bringing that experience to Qatar’s startup ecosystem will help leadership teams strengthen fundamentals, clear execution bottlenecks and prepare for sustainable growth and investment. We don’t just advise from the sidelines - we lead, we execute and we deliver value. That will be the mindset and approach we apply to Qatar’s startup sector through this partnership with Snoonu.”

Hamad Al Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu, noted that the agreement reflects the value of joining forces between complementary partners:

“This collaboration brings together two strong organisations with shared ambition to support entrepreneurship in Qatar. By combining Snoonu’s role as a national digital platform with Alvarez & Marsal’s global execution expertise, we will provide founders in our incubator with practical support to build stronger operating models and achieve sustainable growth that contributes to Qatar’s digital economy.”

Qatar’s startup ecosystem continues to strengthen, with the number of startups growing by 13.6% over the past year. Data also shows a 90% increase in local startup participation in international events compared with the previous year. A&M and Snoonu will collaborate to drive further advancements in the startup sector, while jointly exploring opportunities to support the government on digital and technology projects that advance Qatar National Vision 2030.

A&M’s Middle East practice works with governments, sovereign-linked entities, family offices, private equity firms and large corporates across the region on complex, high- impact mandates, including growth, turnaround, transformation, restructuring and transaction support. The firm operates independently and is known for its execution-led approach, supported by on-the-ground teams in key regional markets, including Doha, where A&M established a local office to work more closely with Qatari institutions and partners.

As part of the collaboration, A&M will contribute insights drawn from regional and international mandates, with a focus on areas critical to startup development. These include financial discipline, operational efficiency, scalable commercial models and investor engagement.

The agreement supports broader national priorities under Qatar’s long-term vision, which emphasizes economic diversification and the growth of a knowledge-based

economy. By supporting startups at different stages of maturity, the partnership aims to contribute to a more resilient and competitive innovation landscape.

The announcement was made during the Qatar Web Summit, which brings together founders, investors, policymakers and technology leaders from across the region and internationally. A&M’s participation reflects its continued engagement with emerging businesses and transformation agendas across the Middle East.

About Alvarez & Marsal

Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal is a leading global professional services firm. Renowned for its leadership, action and results, Alvarez & Marsal provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services, delivering practical solutions to address clients’ unique challenges. With a worldwide network of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities, Alvarez & Marsal helps corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies drive transformation, mitigate risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.

To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com

About Snoonu

Founded in 2019, Snoonu is Qatar’s leading technology company and multi-service super app, delivering innovative solutions across e-commerce, smart services, on-demand delivery, q-commerce, last-mile logistics, and business solutions. Aligned with Qatar’s transition toward a diversified, knowledge-based economy, Snoonu continues to drive digital transformation, empower local talent, and strengthen innovation across the country.