Demand for online and personalized learning to witness double-digit growth globally and regionally

Dubai, UAE – Changing lifestyles, increased mobility, and the rise of hybrid work models are reshaping how families in the UAE and regionally approach education, prompting a clear shift towards more flexible and personalised learning models. While traditional schooling remains central, online and hybrid solutions are gaining traction as parents seek greater adaptability, continuity, and wellbeing-focused education for their children.

This shift is being driven by multiple factors, including rising academic pressure, diverse learning needs, demanding family schedules, and a growing comfort with digital learning environments, further accelerated by the legacy of COVID-19.

The UAE’s online education market, valued at over USD 400 million in 2024, is projected to exceed USD 3 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust 24% CAGR and a significant post-pandemic shift in how families approach learning.

This trend extends beyond the region. In the United Kingdom, more than 110,000 children were reported to be home-educated in 2024, many relying on accredited online schooling platforms—highlighting a broader global shift towards personalised and flexible education pathways.

Minerva Virtual Academy (MVA), a UK-originated online British curriculum school that has recently expanded its presence in the Middle East, is witnessing growing interest from families across the region exploring alternative approaches to education.

“Parents today are looking beyond traditional metrics of schooling,” said Hugh Viney, CEO of Minerva Virtual Academy. “Wellbeing, flexibility, and the ability to personalise learning around each child’s needs are becoming central considerations. Many families are seeking an education model that adapts to the child, rather than expecting the child to adapt to the system.”

Global disruptions including the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing regional uncertainties have further reinforced the need for resilient, continuity-driven education models. While institutions adapted to deliver remote learning during periods of disruption, purpose-built online schools are designed from the ground up to provide structured, high-quality, and personalised education in any environment.

“Parents today expect more than just remote access to lessons. They are seeking high-quality teaching, structured learning, and accountability, combined with genuine flexibility. Increasingly, there is demand for models that are intentionally designed for digital delivery—supported by strong communication, clear progress tracking, and accessible pastoral care. I believe online education in the UAE is gradually transitioning from an emergency solution to a long-term, mainstream learning model”, added Viney.

A Different Approach to Schooling

Minerva Virtual Academy operates on a learning model built around four key pillars: asynchronous digital learning, live teacher-led classes, weekly one-to-one mentorship, and a global student community.

Students complete a significant portion of their learning independently through structured digital modules, allowing them to progress at their own pace. Live lessons are then designed to focus on discussion, collaboration and deeper engagement with subject matter rather than traditional lecture-based teaching.

“By the time students join a live lesson, they’ve already explored the topic,” Viney explained. “This allows lessons to become interactive conversations rather than one-way teaching.”

This approach has proven particularly beneficial for students who thrive in more flexible learning environments, including neurodivergent learners, elite athletes, students pursuing specialised interests, and families whose lifestyles require greater academic flexibility.

Wellbeing at the Centre

Another defining feature of the model is its emphasis on student wellbeing. Each student is paired with a dedicated mentor who meets with them regularly to support both academic progress and emotional development.

“We built the school with wellbeing at its heart,” Viney said. “For many students who struggled in traditional environments, personalised mentorship helps them rebuild confidence and rediscover a love for learning.”

A Changing Education Landscape

Education experts increasingly believe that the future of schooling will involve a more diverse ecosystem of learning models, where traditional classrooms coexist alongside flexible, digital and hybrid approaches.

As technology continues to reshape how knowledge is accessed and shared, and as families seek education pathways that better align with individual learning styles and lifestyles, alternative schooling models are expected to play an increasingly visible role in the global education landscape.

“Education is evolving,” Viney added. “The future will likely involve more personalised pathways that allow every child to learn in the way that suits them best.”

For more information, visit www.minervavirtual.com

About Minerva Virtual Academy

Minerva Virtual Academy is a UK Department for Education–accredited online independent school for students aged 11–18. MVA delivers a globally accessible British curriculum combining live lessons, structured self-study, and personalised mentoring, supported by a vibrant international community. From its UK headquarters to families worldwide, the Academy is redefining modern education by blending academic excellence with emotional wellbeing and meaningful human connection.

For more information, visit www.minervavirtual.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mva.middleeast?igsh=bjQ3YzdxN2FyZDZ2