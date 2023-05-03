With an innate focus of innovation and sustainability, and equipped with amenities that cater to the overall wellbeing of its residents, AIRE is unlike any other residential project in the city

Dubai, UAE: ALTA Real Estate, a leading developer in the region, has unveiled its latest project, AIRE, a stunning high-rise tower located in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Featuring a striking facade, the building is set to redefine luxury living with its innovative design and a range of amenities that cater to residents' health and wellbeing like nowhere else. What sets this project apart is the immense focus laid on the facilities it comes with, which are all carefully tailored to provide a holistic lifestyle experience to those who call it home.

AIRE is not just a residence, but a space that promotes a full, active, and healthy lifestyle. Committed to not just developing buildings, but also developing lifestyles, ALTA Real Estate has stood by this idea across all their developments, and AIRE is no exception. Featuring multiple state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities, sweeping views of the glittering city at every corner, and several inhouse areas that allow for entertainment, socialising, and community building, this tower has been built with a focus on enhancing your day-to-day life.

AIRE strives to incorporate well-being and relaxation into your daily experience, with endless avenues at your disposal. Whether you wish to start your day with a wholesome breakfast at the café, run laps of the fully air-conditioned indoor running track, enjoy some quiet time in the lush-green meditation hubs, sweat it out at the state-of-the-art gym, attend an invigorating yoga class, focus in the co-working spaces, or unwind at the lounge as the sun sets over the horizon, you can do it all without stepping outside of the building. A world in itself, AIRE manages to create a lifestyle experience that meets every need a resident may have, and more.

Designed by Miami-based Arquitectonica with interiors by Australian studio McKimm, the exterior of this building perfectly complements the interiors it envelops. Other impressive amenities waiting for residents include a large hotel-style pool, yoga and pilates studios, an indoor spa, ice bath, saunas, and golf simulator. Wrapping around the 57th floor is the key highlight for most residents - an expansive indoor running track dotted with lush green meditation hubs, the perfect place to stay fit and avoid the blistering heat of the Dubai sun.

ALTA Real Estate's commitment to creating spaces that promote a holistic lifestyle is unparalleled, and AIRE is a glorious example of this ideology that shadows all their projects. The developer understands that the people in Dubai live life at a faster pace than most other cities in the world. In a setting like this, one’s home becomes the haven that allows them to recuperate for the next day and ALTA wishes to provide residents with a space where they can achieve precisely that. With an aim to take care of their physical and mental health while enjoying all that the city has to offer, AIRE is an ideal oasis for the city-dweller in need of some peace.

"We see AIRE as more than just a building. It's a statement of our values as a developer," said Abdulla Al Tayer, the Managing Director of Alta Real Estate Group. "Every inch of this property was built keeping in mind the greater good of its residents, and the environment within and outside of the building. We believe that people deserve to live in spaces that are good for their quality of life, and we're proud to offer that with AIRE. We also believe that the environment must not pay a price for constructions of this scale and have therefore kept sustainable practices at the forefront of every stage. We believe that sustainability is not just a buzzword, but a responsibility that we all share."

ALTA Real Estate has also taken several measures to ensure that the building is environmentally friendly and reduces its carbon footprint. From using sustainable materials in the construction of the building to installing energy-efficient appliances, every aspect of AIRE has been designed with sustainability in mind.

Where light, luxury, and wellbeing come together, AIRE will become one of the most sought-after addresses in Downtown Dubai. The unveiling of AIRE has been met with excitement from both investors and potential residents and the building's prime location in Downtown Dubai, along with its unique amenities, commitment to sustainability, and ALTA Real Estate’s dedication of enhancing living experiences, make it the most attractive option for those looking for a luxury residence in Dubai.

