Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi: “Alpha Dhabi has entered 2026 with continued strength and resilience, building on our proven strategy and disciplined execution. Our performance is a direct reflection of the UAE’s thriving and stable market, showcasing the robustness of our diversified portfolio and our ability to capture value across high-growth sectors and geographies.”

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri: “Our Q1 2026 results reinforce the strength of Alpha Dhabi’s investment strategy. The solid economic fundamentals on which the UAE is built upon serves us with a confident environment in which we can execute our vision. Through continued diversification, strategic partnerships, and a focus on future-facing industries, Alpha Dhabi has sustained strong performance and created long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Group Revenue stood at AED 18.8 billion, up 8% year-on-year, reflecting continued portfolio strength

Net profit was recorded at AED 3.8 billion, compared to AED 2.1 billion in Q1 2025, representing 81% increase

Adjusted EBITDA reached AED 4.3 billion, representing a 2% increase

Total Assets reached AED 225.8 billion, with total equity at AED 104.9 billion

Abu Dhabi, UAE; 4th May 2026: Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (“Alpha Dhabi” or “the Group”), one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the MENA region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: AlphaDhabi), has reported a strong set of financial results for the first financial quarter of 2026. Set against the backdrop of a remarkably resilient UAE economy, the Group delivered robust performance across its diversified portfolio, underpinned by disciplined execution, strategic investments, and continued expansion into high-growth sectors.

Alpha Dhabi’s continued momentum in strategy execution has driven strong financial performance in Q1 2026.

Group Revenue reached AED 18.8 billion, marking an 8% rise compared to the same period last year. While Alpha Dhabi’s net profit in Q1 2026 stood at AED 3.8 billion up 81% from the same period in 2025.

Alpha Dhabi’s performance comes as the UAE continues to demonstrate significant economic fortitude. Proactive measures by the Central Bank of the UAE have reinforced the financial system’s strength, while strong collaboration between the public and private sectors in the region ensures market stability and supply-chain resilience. This stable and dynamic environment provides a powerful platform for growth, enabling companies like Alpha Dhabi to thrive and contribute to the nation’s ever-strengthening economy.

Adjusted EBITDA at AED 4.3 billion, reflected a 2% increase year-on-year The Group’s financial position remains robust, with total assets of AED 225.8 billion and total equity of AED 104.9 billion, reinforcing Alpha Dhabi’s capacity to pursue strategic growth opportunities, including acquisitions and geographic expansions.

ADH’s revenue came from key contributions across various business divisions, comprising AED 7.4 billion from Real Estate, AED 6.6 billion from Industrial, AED 2.7 billion from Construction, and AED 2.1 billion from Services & Others.

His Excellency Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman of Alpha Dhabi Holding says: “Alpha Dhabi started 2026 with strong momentum, reflecting the resilience of our business model, and the disciplined execution of our long-term strategy. Our continued focus on building a diversified, future-ready portfolio has enabled us to navigate evolving market dynamic while capturing opportunities across high-growth sectors. This performance underscores the strength of our platform and our commitment to delivering sustainable value for our shareholders and the broader economy.”

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, added: “Alpha Dhabi’s Q1 2026 performance demonstrates the strength and adaptability of the Group’s investment approach. By deepening our presence across key sectors and advancing our diversification strategy, we have reinforced the foundations for consistent, long-term growth. We remain focused on unlocking value through innovation, strategic partnerships, and disciplined capital allocation, ensuring that Alpha Dhabi continues to evolve as a resilient, globally competitive investment platform.”

Onwards into 2026

Alpha Dhabi enters the remainder of 2026 with an ongoing strong momentum, supported by a resilient and diversified portfolio. The Group remains focused on delivering sustainable growth through strategic investments, operational excellence, and continued expansion into high-growth markets. By maintaining a disciplined investment approach and leveraging its integrated platform, Alpha Dhabi is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive long-term value creation.

Continued Focus on Strategic Growth, Innovation, and Diversification

Building on the momentum from 2025, Alpha Dhabi remains focused on targeted growth, international expansion, and innovation across its core sectors, reinforcing the resilience and diversification of its portfolio.

Q1 2026 Key Highlights

Strengthening Global Engagement and Partnerships

Alpha Dhabi actively participated in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, engaging with global leaders to shape economic dialogue and identify future growth opportunities, reinforcing its role as a global investment platform.

Aldar: A masterclass in master development

Aldar Properties PJSC (“Aldar”) has continued to advance its growth strategy through a series of landmark transactions, including the successful issuance and pricing of USD 1.0 billion in subordinated hybrid notes via a private placement with Apollo Global Management. In parallel, Aldar, alongside Mubadala Investment Company, has completed a strategic joint venture to establish a premier retail platform that will consolidate Abu Dhabi’s landmark retail destinations and support the emirate’s evolution as a global destination for curated luxury retail experiences, with the platform to be managed by Aldar.

Alpha Dhabi Construction Holding: Built on solid foundations

Trojan Construction Holding, one of the largest construction groups in the GCC, announced the appointment of Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi as Group Chief Executive Officer, marking a key milestone in the Group’s ongoing transformation as it accelerates its next phase of growth, diversification, and operational excellence across regional and international markets.

NMDC Group: A safe pair of hands

NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging, has continued to advance its growth and diversification strategy through a series of strategic initiatives, including the expansion of its 170+ vessel fleet with the addition of a new AED 618 million self‑propelled cutter suction dredger. In parallel, strengthening its portfolio, NMDC Infra has also partnered with Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) to establish NMDCCC, a new joint venture delivering world‑class, full‑spectrum EPC services for the UAE’s onshore oil and gas sector, supporting the nation’s long‑term energy growth ambitions.

Alpha Wave Ventures 2 – Investing in AI and Growth

Alpha Wave Ventures 2 continues to be a key growth engine for Alpha Dhabi, anchored by investments in top-tier, category-defining AI companies and other globally recognised transformative assets. Exposure to leaders such as SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic and Cerebras provides differentiated access to frontier innovation and premium-quality private market opportunities, contributing AED 1.1 billion in fair value gains during the quarter. With the value of Alpha Dhabi’s LP stake in Alpha Wave reaching AED 11.5 billion, the platform is now a meaningful contributor to the Group’s financial results and remains well positioned for further growth.

Advancing Sustainability and Climate Action Across the Portfolio

Alpha Dhabi reinforced its commitment to sustainable development during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, with portfolio companies driving progress in clean energy, climate action, and resource-efficient urban development. These efforts continue to support net-zero ambitions while delivering long-term environmental and economic value.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

About Alpha Dhabi Holding

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH), a UAE listed group, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 250 businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemicals and other industries such as real estate, construction and hospitality and geographies with ADH's portfolio companies’ diversified in more than 45 countries. With over 95,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging businesses, supporting innovation and diversity.

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INVESTORS CONTACT

Alpha Dhabi Holding

Rasha Abdallah

Investor Relations Officer

T: +971 2 494 0001

IR@alphadhabi.com