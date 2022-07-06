The Ayyildiz brothers of Alpago Properties are shaping the landscape of Dubai with their incredible signature villas

Dubai, UAE: Alpago Properties have followed up the successful release of their first signature villa on Billionaires’ Row by now announcing the completion their second beachfront masterpiece Serene Versante located on Frond G of the iconic Palm Jumeirah as they again cement their place as Dubai’s leading high-end real estate developer. Realizing Dubai’s ambitions to become the regional hub for billionaire’s, Alpago Properties are at the pinnacle of real estate excellence and have once again proven that with their most recent architectural wonder. The second villa in the series of six is now ready for prospective buyers to view and marvel at its outstanding charm.

Murat and Ridvan Ayyildiz, both heading Alpago Properties are shaping the Dubai landscape one luxury development at a time. This series of six signature villas is set to be the epitome of class set against the backdrop of the perfection of the Palm Jumeirah.

Having already released their first villa, Riva Del Lusso, and now announcing their second outstanding villa, Serene Versante, onto the market, the brothers are taking the Dubai property scene by storm. Elegance, sophistication, and brilliance is their aim, and these signature villas are at the forefront of that movement.

Serene Versante is an architectural & interior design work of art and has been designed by two experienced and award-winning firms: LW Design & CK architecture interiors. LW Design is a multiawards winning conglomerate of architects & interior designers with offices in Dubai, Hong-Kong, Sao Paulo and Aarhus (Denmark) offering expertise in the high-end real instate industry across the globe. CK Architecture interiors – an international firm, based in Dubai, specialized in the real estate luxury industry.

Murat Ayyildiz (Founder) and Ridvan Ayyildiz (Chairman) of Alpago Group, commented on the newest development “We are delighted to announce the completion of our second signature villa Serene Versante as we continue to offer buyers unrivalled luxury. This underlines our commitment to contribute to UAE’s efforts as it becomes the region’s preferred destination for HNWIs. With this latest villa, we are continuing our push to be seen as the first choice for high-end properties in Dubai and worldwide. Boasting world-class amenities and tailored specially to suit the needs of the Dubai elite, Serene Versante is at the peak of excellence.”

With 6 bedrooms, Serene Versante is located on a plot of 16,000 sq. ft, and includes an enclosed area of about 17,000 sq. ft built over four levels comprising of the basement, ground, first, and second floors. This property features 6-bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a private cinema hall, an incredible infinity swimming pool, a state of the art private gym, an expansive outdoor terrace with barbecue area and custom-made basement parking that can comfortably fit 8 cars. This custom-made luxury basement parking can be found only among the villas developed by Alpago Properties in the Billionaires’ Row of Palm Jumeirah.

Serene Versante blends modernity, comfort, and serenity on one of the most iconic manmade islands on the planet. Serene Versante’s open plan living spaces gives the privilege of enjoying uninterrupted views of the crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Gulf and offers a high-luxury experience with every detail selectively designed to combine exquisite luxury and functionality.

In line with its mission, “Redefining Luxury Living” Alpago Properties is projected to deliver 6 world class signature villas in 2022, specifically designed to respond to the sophisticated demand of the Dubai elite clientele.

In June, Alpago Properties launched their first signature villa, Riva Del Lusso and it has attracted an overwhelming level of attention and sparked the imagination of the public. The beachfront property withenclosed area of 14,000 sq. ft has garnered huge interest and potential buyers have been flocking to view this modern wonder located on Frond G of the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

Serene Versante is now on the market for any prospective buyers. To view the property, contact Alpago Properties exclusive brokers B1 Properties on 043938155. For more information about Alpago Properties and other projects visit www.alpagoproperties.com

About Alpago Properties:

Alpago Properties is a fully owned subsidiary of Alpago Group. The company has started its journey in Istanbul and London by developing high-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. The vision of the company is to set new global benchmarks within the ultra-high-end real estate segment by partnering with the best architects, interior designers, builders, artists, and artisans over the world. Alpago Properties is now headquartered in Dubai and is dedicated on building architectural masterpieces while creating distinguished lifestyles and experiences for each project.

