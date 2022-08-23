Allo Beirut has just revealed the location of its first-ever restaurant in the capital which will be right in the heart of Abu Dhabi on Al Najda Street. Right before the start of 2022, Allo Beirut announced its expansion plans to the UAE capital in partnership with RMAL Hospitality PJSC. Through the partnership, the award-winning restaurant expects to double the number of its venues with the opening of 2 locations in Abu Dhabi by the end of 2022, with the first location opening in September.

The homegrown Lebanese street food restaurant’s newest venue will boast an indoor space of 603 square meters split between the ground floor (285sqm) and the mezzanine floor (318sqm), as well as an outdoor space of 140 square meters. All together, Allo Beirut’s first location in Abu Dhabi will have the capacity to cater to 190 covers indoors and outdoors daily from 8am to 1am. Strategically located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, Allo Beirut’s first location in the capital will also be available for delivery ensuring a wider reach of the community. This is the brand's fourth location in the UAE, after becoming an echoing household name in Dubai in Hessa Street, City Walk and Al Warqa City Mall.

The expansion of Allo Beirut has been designed to bring their laid-back Lebanese setting to the diverse food scene of the capital. Bringing their picturesque view of the bold signage along with their signature vintage telephones and graphic wallpapers, the newest location will become Abu Dhabi’s newest venue that transcends borders and embraces diversity. Allo Beirut Abu Dhabi will be a place where customers from all around the world can meet up over their extensive menu or simply drop by for a quick bite on the go - as one would in the vibrant streets of Beirut.

Charbel Mhanna, CEO of Black Spoon Group said “We are extremely excited to open our doors in Abu Dhabi. Following the success of our 3 locations in Dubai with many visitors from Abu Dhabi, it is only natural for us to expand our familiar Lebanese street food flavours to our supporting community in the capital. It goes without saying, we are thrilled to enter the dynamic food scene in Abu Dhabi with our first location opening in September and two more in the pipeline.’

Elias Madbak, Managing Director of RMAL Hospitality added “We are proud to have partnered with a brand as passionate as Allo Beirut to bring authentic Lebanese street food to the capital. The food scene in Abu Dhabi is rapidly evolving, and we are confident of the success that will come from Allo Beirut’s first

location in the city. We can't wait to welcome all our guests and further expand our footprint in Abu Dhabi’.

The new location in Abu Dhabi will be serving Allo Beirut’s widely loved expansive menu which covers all-day breakfast, a range of meaty grills, an array of steaming manakish and kaaks as well as their signature dishes of the day. The award-winning restaurant is bringing to the capital a taste of Beirut’s street food scene through their range of Lebanese specialities that resonate with the hearts of UAE residents. From freshly baked Lebanese flatbreads ranging from manakish, and saj, to international delicacies with a Lebanese twist along with a variety of traditional appetizers, and grills, Allo Beirut’s menu is sure to tick all boxes. Widening their menu variety even more to cater to all dietary preferences, Allo Beirut also offers a range of vegetarian items including fattet hummus, falafel sandwiches and platters as well as vegetarian daily dishes like the borghol banadoura, and moujadara.

With its successful presence in Dubai, Allo Beirut is set to bring back the nostalgia of Beirut’s golden days with its Middle-Eastern flavours. One step into the restaurant and diners in Abu Dhabi will be transported to the homely eateries that marked the era with delicious food, soaring energy and lively chatter. All the things Allo Beirut holds at the heart of its award-winning service.

About Allo Beirut

Inspired by the street food culture of Beirut, Allo Beirut is an award-winning Lebanese street food concept. Allo Beirut, which was conceptualized in 2018 by the Black Spoon group, offers nostalgic flavours of Beirut, in a fun, laid-back environment across three locations in Dubai. Their flagship location on Hessa St. operates 24/7. Allo Beirut at City Walk operates from 8am to 3am, and Al Warqa City Mall operates from 8am to 1am. All locations are available for delivery across all platforms during specific timings: Hessa Street 24/7, City Walk and Al Warqa 8am to 3am. The pioneering Lebanese street food concept is also expected to launch more locations in Dubai as well as Abu Dhabi throughout 2022. Allo Beirut is also part of the Blackspoon Group that owns and operates Ibn Albahr, Blue Seafood Asia, Masti, Bombay Bungalow and House of Curry. http://www.allobeirutstreetfood.com/. 800 86234788