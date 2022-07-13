Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Alliance Care Technologies (ACT), the value-based healthcare provider offering advanced technology and artificial intelligence solutions that solve the industry’s most pressing challenges, has joined Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem. ACT has been selected as one of only 16 startups invited to the latest cohort, and joins a growing community focused on accelerating Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading innovation hub.

The new startup cohort, which has already raised more than AED 231 million in funding, will have the opportunity to develop advanced technologies and gain access to the market, investment, and talent Hub71 provides. By joining Hub71, ACT will have the opportunity to engage with a broad ecosystem of investors, corporations, government, and academia partners that provide tech startups with the essential elements to grow and succeed in the UAE and abroad, while also benefiting from Hub71’s accelerator program and a new range of flexible incentives.

Michele Tarnow, Founder and CEO of Alliance Care Technologies, commented: “We are honored to be selected as part of Hub71’s latest cohort, and excited to discover how we can work together with other founders to achieve our goals. By joining Hub71, we will gain access to Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem with opportunities to scale and facilitate knowledge exchange. This is an unparalleled opportunity for ACT. Our team can’t wait to get started.”

In 2021, ACT was selected as one of the winners of The Outliers, Hub71’s annual program designed for tech startups worldwide to solve real industry challenges, whereby the company won the Department of Health Challenge – Abu Dhabi (DoH) challenge for its early pathogen detection solution to empower frontline healthcare workers to stop pathogen spread early on and prevent epidemics and pandemics in the future. ACT is currently working to scale up a proof of concept in Abu Dhabi with the support of DoH.

ACT is driven to enable universal access to healthcare that enhances the patient experience, streamlines administrative processes, manages costs, and ultimately, improves healthcare outcomes.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build, and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

About Alliance Care Technologies (ACT)

Alliance Care Technologies is driven by a vision for equitable, universal access to value based healthcare.

Alliance Care Technologies develops and deploys advanced technology and artificial intelligence solutions that solve today's most pressing healthcare challenges. We work with physicians, patients, researchers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to design individualized solutions that enhance the patient experience, streamline administrative processes, manage costs, and ultimately, improve healthcare outcomes across the continuum of healthcare. https://www.alliancecaretech.com/