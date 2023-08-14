Riyadh: The Saudi private sector witnessed today the renewal of a strategic partnership between Aljomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC) and Al Wallan Trading Co. are the authorized distributor of Hyundai and Genesis in the central and northern regions, and Geely and Renault across the Kingdom. Through this successful partnership, Shell will supply Al Wallan's service centers with Shell's technically advanced lubricants; which make Shell oils the approved oils in their service centers.

On this occasion, Mr. Saher Hashem, CEO of Aljomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC), confirmed his pleasure in renewing the partnership with

Al Wallan Trading Co. which shows a successful model for sustainable cooperation between the Saudi private sector companies. Over the past ten years, Aljomaih and Shell have provided a complete range of Shell lubricants with the highest technologies, specially produced for Hyundai cars for Al Wallan Company service center to provide excellent services to their valued customers as they always strive to provide the best services and the partnership to be a prosperous one over the years.

Abdul Aziz Al-Wallan, Vice Chairman of Al Wallan Trading CO., expressed his happiness at renewing this promising partnership with Aljomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company. He said: "Since its inception, AL Wallan has established long-term fruitful partnerships, and from this standpoint, our strategic partnership with Shell Oil allows us to achieve our vision of providing the best customer experience by taking care of our cars as we serve annually, more than 350 thousand customers at our maintenance centers, which constitute an important focal point in our prosperity and the advancement of our business."

-Ends-