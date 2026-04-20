Alizz Islamic Bank, in collaboration with Al Tawasul Institute, proudly celebrated the graduation of participants from a specialised training programme designed to empower jobseekers with hearing impairments.

The programme focused on developing both social and professional skills, equipping participants with the essential tools to effectively communicate and integrate into the workforce. Through tailored training, candidates were provided with the skills, resources and confidence needed to succeed in today’s dynamic job market.

This initiative reflects Alizz Islamic Bank’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility, delivered under its strategic CSR programme ‘Alizz Cares’. Guided by the broader framework of ‘We Care’, the Bank continues its mission to enhance quality of life and create meaningful opportunities for future generations.

The programme welcomed 10 participants and was delivered over a comprehensive 6-month period, comprising 450 training hours. This included 5 months (400 hours) of intensive training at Al Tawasul Institute, followed by 1 month (50 hours) of practical exposure at Alizz Islamic Bank. Participants also engaged in more than 18 additional developmental activities, enriching their overall learning experience. The curriculum covered a wide range of essential competencies, including computer and mathematical skills, Arabic and English language development, finance and accounting, communication skills, protocol and etiquette, time management, Islamic banking, risk management, anti-money laundering and fraud awareness, as well as human capital development and job readiness. Reflecting the programme’s tangible impact, two participants have already secured job opportunities in various companies, marking a significant step toward greater workforce inclusion.

By partnering with Al Tawasul Institute, the Bank reinforces its role as a leader in promoting inclusivity within the financial sector and the wider community. The initiative also aligns with the objectives of the Ministry of Social Development and supports the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040 to advance social equity and economic participation.

Commenting on the graduation, Ms. Lina Al Abdulsalaam, Head of Marketing & Communications at Alizz Islamic Bank, said: “At Alizz Islamic Bank, we believe that financial institutions have a responsibility to build an inclusive environment for all members of society. We are proud of this partnership with Al Tawasul Institute to empower jobseekers with hearing impairments, equipping them with the skills and confidence to succeed. This initiative reflects our commitment to creating opportunities for all and fostering a more inclusive community. We hope it inspires organisations across Oman to champion inclusivity.”

Alizz Islamic Bank remains dedicated to building a sustainable and inclusive future, continuing to remove barriers and enhance access to financial services for individuals of all abilities. Through strategic partnerships, the Bank is committed to driving meaningful change and fostering a more inclusive society.