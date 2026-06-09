Riyadh, KSA: Alinma Bank, in strategic collaboration with Kaplan Professional Middle East & North Africa (MENA), has announced the launch of the ‘Future Bankers Program’. The 12-week high-impact talent development initiative is designed to equip emerging banking professionals in Riyadh with future-ready skills aligned to the rapidly evolving financial services sector.

Saudi Arabia is fast emerging as a digital-first nation, with rising demand for banking apps leading the charge. As consumers shift toward cashless and contactless payments, the market is projected to grow at an average rate of 4.88% annually, reaching SAR 121.71 billion by 2030. This surge highlights how digital banking is becoming an integral part of everyday life in the Kingdom, making financial services faster and more convenient while aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of building a digitally empowered economy.

The ‘Future Bankers Program’, designed by Alinma Bank, reflects its strategic commitment to developing national talent in the Kingdom’s banking sector, with Kaplan Professional MENA supporting the delivery of the program. This collaboration addresses the growing demand for advanced capabilities in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data management, fraud prevention, corporate banking, and digital banking.

Unlike traditional training initiatives, the program goes beyond foundational learning to deliver a structured, industry-aligned development pathway that bridges the gap between academic education and real-world banking requirements. It also includes a Level 7 Diploma awarded by Kaplan Professional Awards, an OFQUAL-regulated UK awarding body, reinforcing its global relevance and academic rigor.

With Saudi Arabia’s financial sector undergoing rapid digital transformation, the initiative is designed to ensure participants are equipped not only with technical knowledge, but also the applied skills needed to operate in an increasingly technology-driven and regulated banking environment.

The program brings together over 50 participants, primarily Alinma Bank employees and fresh graduates selected through a competitive process, reflecting a strong focus on identifying and nurturing high-potential national talent.

Kaplan’s role in the program includes delivering specialized learning content across core banking foundations and advanced specializations, ensuring participants gain both technical depth and practical application aligned with modern banking operations.

Ms. Aljawharah Alghofaili, Executive Director Talent Management, Alinma Bank said: “At Alinma Bank, we are proud to develop initiatives that support the direction of Saudi Vision 2030 in empowering youth and strengthening the financial sector, in line with the ongoing development of the banking industry. The Future Bankers program is designed to equip youth with practical, future focused skills through a structured learning experience that reflects current trends and evolving practices in the sector.”

Commenting on the partnership, Stuart Whent, Chief Operating Officer of Kaplan Professional MENA, said: “The Future Bankers Program reflects our continued commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision of developing a highly skilled and future-ready financial services workforce. By working alongside Alinma Bank, we are bringing together leading expertise to equip young professionals with the capabilities required to thrive in a rapidly evolving banking landscape, particularly in areas such as digital transformation, AI, and cybersecurity.”

The Future Bankers Program represents a shared commitment by both leading institutions to build job-ready capabilities through applied learning experiences, graduate development pathways, and sector-specific training programs.

About Alinma Bank:

Alinma Bank, established in 2006 and based in Riyadh, is a prominent Saudi financial institution providing comprehensive Shariah-compliant banking, investment, and brokerage services. Known for innovation, it serves personal and corporate clients, offering digital solutions, credit cards, and financing. The bank operates in compliance with Shariah standards and is traded on the Saudi exchange (1150).

About Kaplan Middle East & North Africa (MENA):

Kaplan partners with businesses, governments, and institutions across the Middle East to deliver professional training, language programs, and university pathways, while actively supporting national initiatives. Leveraging global expertise and local presence, Kaplan provides tailored learning solutions that upskill professionals in finance, leadership, human resources, digital, and business skills.

We design and deliver end-to-end programs for regulators, banks, sovereign wealth funds, and leading enterprises across the region building workforce capabilities, advancing national upskilling, and developing future leaders for the region’s priority sectors.

Kaplan’s five MENA offices are in Dubai (two locations), Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Cairo.

Learn more at kaplanmena.com.

For more information, please contact:

Sakina Ijaz, Marketing Manager

Kaplan MENA

sakina.ijaz@kaplan.com

+971 58 504 2520

About Kaplan:

Kaplan, Inc. is a global education company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. The broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retention, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded the company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, Kaplan has thousands of employees working in 40 countries/regions, continuing Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 16,000 corporate clients, and 2,700 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.