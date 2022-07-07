Dubai: AlHuda Centre of Modest Fashion-United Arab Emirates and School of Design and Textile of University of Management and Technology-Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding for mutually enhancing the potential of Modest Fashion Industry. The MoU is signed by Dr. Aysha Zubair, Chief Operating Officer, AlHuda Centre of Modest Fashion and Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Hassan Malik-Dean, School of Design and Textile-UMT.

AlHuda CMF-UAE has been working tirelessly since 2019 to expand the modest fashion industry's prospects by capacity building, advisory and consultancy, research and development and through publications. The major ways for capacity building are in-house training, virtual training, physical training, exposure visits to advanced markets, events and internships. AlHuda CMF already had many successful strategic partnerships and collaborations all over the world with multiple institutions, brands and other organizations for support and for the development of modest fashion industry.

Both parties will collaborate on training programs, events, and internships as a result of this MoU. Both sides think that cooperation will help them make better use of each other's resources and offer them with more opportunities, thus they will work together for mutual benefits. Both parties recognize the importance of education for university students and faculty members, and value international cooperation in educational development. Also collaborate for research and development to make innovation in the line of Modest Fashion, particularly Abaya fabric and designing.

AlHuda CMF-UAE:

AlHuda Center of Modest Fashion has been operating internationally since 2019. It is a sister concern of AlHuda CIBE and Halal Research Council. We aim to globalize the idea of humble style past strict confusions. AlHuda CMF aims to provide a wide scope of services that incorporates Education and Capacity Building, Advisory and Consultancy, Research and Development, Publications, and Events. Through the foundation of AlHuda CIBE, the Center is well-perceived in more than 100 nations globally. For the further information about AlHuda Centre of Modest Fashion, please click: https://www.alhudacibe.com/cmf/

