Net profit before tax: EGP 5.1 billion (+81.43% vs March 2024)

Net interest income, Fees & commission: EGP 6.07 billion (+35.62% vs March 2024)

Total assets EGP 235.67 billion (+9.83% vs December 2024)

Net loans and facilities to customers: EGP 70.25 billion (+3 % vs December 2024)

Total customer deposits: EGP 181.55 billion (+8.04% vs. December 2024)

Capital adequacy ratio 30.84% (+2.5% vs. 28.31 % December 2024)

ALEXBANK published its financial results for the financial period ended March 2025, confirming the strength of its performance.

Despite the economic challenges, ALEXBANK remains one of the strongest in terms of capital adequacy ratio that reached to 30.84% that’s far exceed regulatory requirements.

This has ascended Total Assets to EGP 235.7 billion (+9.8% vs December 2024), where Gross Loans & Customer Facilities increased by (+2.8% vs December 2024) reached EGP 75.1 billion. That growth was supported by the increase in Total Deposits that reached EGP 181.6 billion (8% vs December 2024), resulting a Net loans to deposit ratio of 38.7%,

On the other hand, asset quality remained high, as of non-performing loans ratio decreased to reach 3.7% (-0.3% vs December 2024), and the release of impairment from credit losses of EGP 31 million.

ALEXBANK has contributed effectively to the Egyptian economy through the growth of its assets and liabilities, also Total formation of taxes amounted EGP 1.5 billion during 1st Quarter 2025.

Total operating income increased significantly to EGP 6.1 billion (+35.7% vs March 2024), supported by growth in Net interest income EGP 5.5 billion (+33.19% vs March 2024) and net income from fees and commissions EGP 590.6 billion (+63.2% vs March 2024), while administrative expenses amounted to EGP 1.27 billion (+17.6% vs March 2024).

Accordingly, the bank achieved a profit before income tax of EGP 5.1 billion (+81.4% vs March 2024).

The bank’s net profit reached EGP 3.6 billion, a significant increase 73%) vs March 2024(

Alex bank strategy implementing Cost optimization that leads to achieve impressive cost to income ratio of 20.1% delivering annualized Return on average Assets & Return on

average equity 6.5% & 53.9% respectively. This set of results highlights Alex bank dedication to delivering solid results to its shareholders.