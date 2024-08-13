Sharjah, UAE: Alef Group, the leading real estate development company in Sharjah, has announced the completion of the master infrastructure for the Hayyan development.

The project includes the Arim and Alma neighbourhoods which are progressing ahead of schedule, showcasing Alef Group's commitment to delivering exceptional residential projects.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group said: "The completion of the master infrastructure at Hayyan and the ahead-of-schedule progress in the Arim and Alma neighbourhoods reflect our unwavering commitment to creating exceptional living environments. We are dedicated to providing high-quality, sustainable residential options that enrich the lives of our residents."

Arim Neighbourhood

Arim neighbourhood consists of 848 units and provides a unique living experience characterised by modern amenities, lush greenery, and sustainable design. The villas in Arim are designed to maximise natural light, with spacious layouts and high-quality finishes, creating a harmonious blend of comfort and aesthetics.

Alma Neighbourhood

Alma, the newly launched zone within Hayyan, includes 299 elegant two- to six-bedroom villas and townhouses. It boasts direct views of Hayyan’s Clubhouse and Lagoon, offering residents privacy and a range of international quality standards. Alma features access to the largest community park, expansive playfields, and allotments for organic gardens, enhancing the daily lives of its residents.

Located in the heart of Sharjah, Hayyan spans 8.7 million square feet and is designed to offer an unparalleled living experience. The development features eco-friendly villas, the largest swimmable lagoon in Sharjah, community parks, and a mall, creating a vibrant and sustainable community.

Alef Group remains committed to sustainable development and enriching the lives of Sharjah's residents.

About Alef Group

Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

