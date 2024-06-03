Sharjah: Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail developer in Sharjah, has announced the completion of construction of the Show Villa in Hayyan and a welcome center.

The project was unveiled after the construction was fully completed. The real estate developer also revealed that 100 percent of the mansions at the new development have been sold out.

The show villa is a two-storey structure, comprising a total area of 5884.84 sq. ft. Featuring five lavishly designed bedrooms, this spacious villa provides the perfect setting for families and investors seeking both comfort and sophistication.

The carefully crafted interior design showcases grandeur through high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that broadcast spectacular views. The villa’s private garden and pool make for a great family mid-day getaway.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group said: “We are glad at Alef Group to announce the completion of construction of the highly awaited show villa in Hayyan.

“We prioritise the timely delivery of exceptional properties, promising residents, and investors an extraordinary living experience. The show villa is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence."

“This new milestone signifies Alef Group's dedication to delivering exceptional living spaces in its iconic ‘green heart of Sharjah’ community project”, Issa added.

He noted that existing customers and agents will very soon be invited to visit and view the Show Villa.

Spanning a glorious 8.7 million square feet, the Dh3.5 billion, Hayyan development offers 1,882 residential mansions, villas, and townhouses across four zones. The uniquely crafted natural villa community housing the show villa has transformed into the ‘green heart of Sharjah’. Residents of the new neighborhood will have access to a plethora of indoor and outdoor active facilities, including parks, recreational areas, restaurants, and cafes. With the largest swimmable lagoon in the Emirate and the largest community park, Hayyan provides a truly exceptional living experience for all.

