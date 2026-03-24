Abu Dhabi: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AfricAI, a Nigeria-based company with a regional remit and presence across 18 African countries, to improve foundational education in Africa through a large-scale digital learning initiative.

Under the MoU, Alef Education and AfricAI will launch ‘NextGen Learning Nigeria,’ a strategic initiative designed to deliver scalable, technology-enabled education solutions that enhance student learning outcomes while aligning with Nigeria’s national education priorities.

Building on its successful deployment in Morocco, this collaboration represents a major step forward in Alef Education’s mission to redefine learning outcomes across Africa through its innovative AI-driven education solutions.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said, “This partnership with AfricAI represents a significant milestone in our mission to harness AI for transformative education outcomes. By combining our advanced technology with AfricAI’s regional expertise, we are creating a model that strengthens foundational learning in Nigeria and lays the groundwork for expansion across other African markets. NextGen Learning Nigeria embodies our vision of an education ecosystem where every child, regardless of location, can access personalised, high-quality learning and achieve their full potential.”

HRH Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Executive Chairman of AfricAI, said, “Nigeria’s greatest resource is the intelligence and potential of its young people. Through our partnership with Alef Education, AfricAI is deploying AI-powered learning infrastructure that can elevate education outcomes at national scale. NextGen Learning Nigeria is designed to equip students with the skills needed for the AI-driven global economy while creating a model that can expand across Africa “

As part of the initiative, Alef Education will serve as the technology and implementation partner, providing its award-winning Alef Platform, customised learning content, deployment planning, educator training programs, and ongoing monitoring and evaluation supported by real-time learning analytics. The initiative will also expand access to quality education in underserved communities while focusing on core subjects, including English, Mathematics, Science, Public Safety Awareness, Climate Literacy, and Civic Education.

The collaboration between Alef Education and AfricAI is expected to support Nigeria’s broader efforts to modernise education and expand access to digital learning, while establishing a model that ambitions to serve other countries across the continent.

Aligned with the recently signed UAE–Nigeria Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, the Alef Education and AfricAI partnership highlights growing collaboration in AI and education, reinforcing shared ambitions for innovation, skills development and Human capital.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange) is an award-winning AI powered learning solutions provider redefining K to 12 education. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company serves more than 1.8 million students and 80,000 educators across 18,000 schools in the UAE, Indonesia, and Morocco.

Its flagship Alef Platform delivers personalized learning experiences that enhance student engagement and outcomes, while its supplemental solutions Alef Pathways, Abjadiyat, and Arabits extend learning across subjects and languages.

Through its innovative use of artificial intelligence, data insights, and culturally relevant content, Alef Education is transforming teaching and learning to advance equity, access, and excellence for every student. For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com

Media Contact: Senior Communications Manager: Noor Arafat

Email: noor.arafat@alefeducation.com

About AfricAI

AfricAI is a pan-African artificial intelligence and emerging-technology platform focused on sovereign AI infrastructure, intelligent automation, and continent-scale deployment of advanced technologies across the public and private sector.

Media Contact: Office of the Executive Chairman - Tracy Ezeji

Email: info@africai.ai

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com