Sharjah: Alef, the leading real estate developer in the Emirate of Sharjah, has officially broken ground on Al Mamsha Raseel, the third zone of its landmark “Al Mamsha” development located in Muwaileh, Sharjah. Valued at AED 1.1 billion, the project is expected to be completed by December 2028.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Alef officials, representatives from CC7, the contracting company, as well as representatives from the design and engineering teams. The event reflected the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence and quality across every stage of the development.

Al Mamsha Raseel will offer 2,210 modern residential units, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments, each with private balconies. The development will also feature lush green spaces, water features, and interactive fountains, all designed to deliver a fully integrated living experience that prioritises quality of life and aligns with Sharjah’s progressive urban vision.

On this occasion, Alef, Company stated that the Al Mamsha Raseel project is a strategic step in its journey to redefine the concept of residential communities in the Emirate of Sharjah. The project focuses on developing an urban environment that prioritizes human well-being and integrates quality of life, sustainability, and urban innovation.

The company added that launching this project reflects its vision of providing a comprehensive residential environment, characterized by contemporary design and advanced infrastructure that meets the aspirations of the real estate market in the emirate. Alef also emphasized its full commitment to delivering Al Mamsha Raseel according to the set timeline and to the highest standards of quality in execution.

Al Mamsha is Sharjah’s first fully walkable community, designed to offer a safe, pedestrian-friendly environment that adheres to the highest standards of sustainability and urban planning. The addition of Al Mamsha Raseel reinforces Alef’s commitment to creating high-quality living spaces that meet the evolving aspirations of residents and investors alike.

About Alef

Alef, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The company’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the company’s dedication to building high calibre residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

For a comprehensive overview of Alef’s endeavours and to stay abreast of their latest developments, please visit our website at www.alefgroup.ae. You are also encouraged to engage with us on our social media platforms: find us on LinkedIn (@AlefGroup), follow our Instagram feed (@AlefGroup), and subscribe to our YouTube channel (@AlefGroupLLC). For direct enquiries, call our toll-free number at 800-253-323.