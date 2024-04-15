Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: An integrated joint venture between ALEC Engineering and Contracting (ALEC) and BUTEC has been selected to design and build Abu Dhabi’s first waste-to-energy (WtE) plant. ALEC BUTEC JV has partnered with the Swiss-based Hitachi Zosen Innova (HZI), a company renowned for its expertise in waste-to-energy technology, to collaborate on the construction of this project.

Situated near the Al-Dhafra landfill, the ultra-large waste incineration facility will process 900,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste annually over the next 30 years. The aim of the project is to prevent the release of nearly 1.1 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions annually. Furthermore, the plant will add 80MW of power generation capacity from a non-fossil fuel source.

ALEC BUTEC JV will oversee the engineering, procurement, and construction of all non-process-related activities, encompassing tasks such as civil engineering, concrete and structural steel work, installation of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems, as well as building services. Additionally, they will manage external works and site infrastructure development.

Sean McQue, Managing Director - Construction of ALEC, commented: “We are pleased to have been selected for this crucial project, highlighting our commitment to sustainable progress within the region. This Waste-to-Energy facility marks a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi's endeavors to tackle waste management issues and diminish greenhouse gas emissions. ALEC's proficiency, combined with BUTEC's established excellence in design-build ventures, guarantees the successful execution of this landmark initiative”.

BUTEC’s Country General Manager Hani Houalla added: “BUTEC’s design-build expertise coupled with ALEC’s distinguished construction capability positions us as a strong team ready to deliver impactful infrastructure projects like Abu Dhabi’s Waste-to-Energy facility. We are proud to contribute to the UAE’s decarbonization agenda and to this significant development”.

About ALEC (https://alec.ae/)

ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.L.C. (ALEC), part of the Investment Corporate of Dubai (ICD), is a leading construction Group operating in the GCC and Africa. The Group builds and provides construction solutions that set industry benchmarks for quality, safety, functionality, and aesthetics.

ALEC offers its clients complete turnkey solutions in construction, MEP, fit-out, oil and gas, marine, modular construction, energy efficiency and solar projects, heavy equipment rental and technology systems. With these capabilities, ALEC successfully serves a diverse range of sectors including airports, retail, hotels & resorts, high-rise buildings, themed projects, petrochemical and marine.

About BUTEC (https://www.butec.com/)

BUTEC, stands as a leading group renowned for its expertise in Engineering & Contracting, Electro-Mechanical Solutions, Facility Services, and Utility Services.

Since its establishment in 1964, BUTEC Engineering and Contracting has consistently and successfully delivered design-build projects across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with a strong focus on the power, water, and industrial sectors.

BUTEC is partially owned by the International Finance Corporation (a member of the World Bank Group) and maintains a strong presence across more than 20 countries in the Middle East and Africa.