Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar announced today that it has sponsored 1,000 UAE nationals to gain real estate agent accreditation across Abu Dhabi and Dubai and upskilled over 100 individuals through an advanced training programme.

The programme brought together a blend of local and international real estate expertise, with Aldar’s UAE team collaborating closely with experts from SODIC and London Square. Participants received in-depth training on Aldar’s global portfolio, sales strategies to unlock cross-selling opportunities, alongside a thorough understanding of UAE real estate regulations. Specialised system training was also provided to ensure participants’ seamless integration within Aldar’s digital-first ecosystem.

Commenting on the initiative, Bayan Al Hosani, Chief People and Communications Officer at Aldar, said: “Investing in local talent has always been a priority for us at Aldar. As the UAE real estate sector continues to flourish, it is essential that we invest in the development of Emirati real estate agents, equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and credentials needed to excel, ensuring the market’s sustained growth. We are not only enhancing industry standards and experiences but also reinforcing our commitment to building a more resilient real estate ecosystem in the UAE."

The training programme complements Aldar’s existing partnership with Dubai Land Department and aligns with the company’s recently unveiled strategy to enhance customer experience through a hospitality-oriented mindset that is being instilled across all customer touchpoints. It also aligns with the establishment of Aldar’s in-house customer experience academy, which will train more than 30,000 direct and indirect Aldar employees from Q1 2025 onwards.

The real estate agent training programme underscores Aldar’s commitment to developing the next generation of skilled local talent in the private sector, including within its highly skilled brokerage network. The announcement is in line with Aldar’s ongoing commitment to upskilling UAE nationals and follows the company’s accelerated achievement of its five-year Emiratisation target to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals. Aldar has hired 1,060 Emiratis in just three years ranging from fresh graduate to executive management level positions.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 42 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.