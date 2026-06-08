Dubai, UAE – Albatha Healthcare, a leading and well-established integrated healthcare solutions provider in the UAE and a subsidiary of Albatha Group, today announced the acquisition of Health First Pharmacy in the UAE, previously owned by Planet Pharmacies and part of Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar).

The acquisition strengthens Albatha Healthcare’s retail presence across the UAE, expanding its network to 121 pharmacies nationwide and serving over 15,000 customers daily. The transaction further reinforces the group’s position as one of the country’s leading pharmacy operators and enhances access to trusted, community-based healthcare services.

This milestone builds on the successful integration of Albatha Healthcare’s pharmacy network and reflects its ongoing strategy to expand its retail platform, strengthen its distribution reach, and deliver consistent, patient-centric care across all locations.

To support its growing footprint, Albatha Healthcare is also advancing its digital capabilities through a refreshed Modern Pharmacy website and the launch of a new mobile application, designed to improve accessibility, streamline services, and elevate the overall customer experience.

Hesham Abdalla, Managing Director of Albatha Healthcare, commented on the deal: "The acquisition of Health First Pharmacy strengthens Albatha Healthcare’s presence across the UAE and expands our ability to provide trusted, patient-centered care to more communities. This milestone reflects our commitment not only to building a leading pharmacy network but also to supporting the UAE’s vision for accessible, high-quality healthcare for all.”

Basel Ziyadeh, CEO of Julphar, commented: “The divestment of our UAE retail pharmacy operations is part of Julphar’s strategy to divest non-core assets and focus on its core pharmaceutical manufacturing and commercialization activities.

We are advancing our investment program to strengthen our biotech portfolio and introduce new manufacturing technologies at our state-of-the-art facilities in UAE.

As we execute our strategy, we continue to reinforce the UAE’s pharmaceutical and biotech industrial base, supporting sustainable access to high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions across the region.”

This deal marks Albatha Healthcare’s third acquisition in the past year, reflecting the group’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its offerings and expanding its pharmacy network across the UAE.

With demand for pharmaceutical and healthcare services growing and the market expected to nearly double over the next decade, Albatha Healthcare’s expanded retail network is well positioned to meet evolving patient needs and support the UAE’s developing healthcare ecosystem.

The transaction aligns with national healthcare priorities under 'We the UAE 2031 Vision', which emphasizes improved access, preventive care, and high-quality, patient-centered services.

Albatha Healthcare remains focused on sustainable growth, delivering accessible and reliable healthcare solutions to communities across the UAE and making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

About Albatha Healthcare Group

Established in 1969, Albatha Healthcare Group (ABHCG) is a leading UAE-based healthcare solutions provider, delivering integrated services across pharmaceuticals, consumer health and wellness, diagnostics, medical devices, and clinical care. Through its diversified portfolio, including Modern Pharmaceutical, Vienna Trading, Milab Scientific, IBO Medical Center, Insights Psychology, Healthy Farm Eatery, and a growing retail pharmacy network of over 100 pharmacies across the UAE and Oman, ABHCG is committed to advancing accessible, high-quality healthcare and improving health outcomes across the region.

About Health First Pharmacy

Health First Pharmacy, established in 2007, is one of the UAE’s leading retail pharmacy chains, offering a wide range of healthcare, wellness, and beauty products. Health First Pharmacy was previously owned by Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) and has been acquired by Albatha Healthcare to create an integrated platform that enhances accessibility and customer experience across the UAE and Oman.