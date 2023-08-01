Budget and Payless brands will fall under the newly established Mobility Service division of Albatha Automotive Group

Dubai, UAE: Albatha Automotive Group, the holding company of AGMC, one of the leading importers of premium, high-quality vehicles in the United Arab Emirates, has established a strategic partnership with the Avis Budget Group to add the Budget Rent a Car and Payless Car Rental brands to their mobility services portfolio, further boosting their product offering across the United Arab Emirates.

The brands will be part of the newly founded Mobility Service division of the Albatha Automotive Group, which will be providing a wide portfolio of self-driven and chauffeur driven services, including rental car and leasing businesses for passenger and commercial vehicles covering all customer needs, vehicle segments and categories.

With this move, Albatha Automotive Group rounds off a comprehensive range of automotive and mobility services spanning the import, distribution and after-sales servicing of luxury, premium, mainstream and electric passenger car brands, in addition to car rental and executive limousine services.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Andreas Schaaf, CEO of New Ventures at Albatha Automotive Group, said: “We are extremely excited to announce that Budget Rent a Car and Payless Car Rental are now part of the Albatha Automotive Group. This latest milestone enables us to offer our customers superior mobility services at the most competitive rates. Through our digital platforms and customer service points conveniently located across the UAE, we look forward to providing Budget and Payless customers with the exceptional levels of service that Albatha is renowned for.”

Hans Mueller, Vice President of Global Licensees for Avis Budget Group, added: “We would like to thank our previous franchisee, Fronds Investments LLC, for their dedication to positioning Budget Rent a Car as a leading mobility services provider in the Emirates. We are excited to start a new chapter with the Albatha Automotive Group, building on the excellent reputation they have established over decades. With their strong track record in the automotive industry and history of outstanding customer service, we are confident that we will achieve new heights for the Budget and Payless brands in the United Arab Emirates in the years to come.”

The new Mobility Service division will start their operations with Budget Rent a Car customer service counters in Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1 arrivals hall, with new counters to open in the AGMC BMW showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road and Motor City, as well as the Geely UAE Dubai and Sharjah showrooms. Additional locations are set to be added later this year, including Abu Dhabi and other outlets across the UAE.

-Ends-

About Albatha Automotive Group:

Albatha Automotive Group plays a significant role in the nation's fast-growing automotive industry, a sector increasingly driving the economic development of the United Arab Emirates. the Group imports, distributes and services automobile products under AGMC, ranging from new and pre-owned vehicles and motorcycles to spare parts and accessories. As the exclusive importer for BMW Group in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and after-sales services to customers for more than 38 years. AGMC has recently added GEELY franchise for the entire UAE region focusing on affordable products with high quality in the mainstream market. Under the newly formed Mobility Service division, Albatha Automotive Group now offers a range of car rental, leasing and executive chauffer services to customers across the UAE.

About Avis Budget Group:

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of transportation solutions, both through our Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through our Zipcar brand, which is the world’s leading car sharing network. Avis Budget Group operates most of our car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at avisbudgetgroup.com.