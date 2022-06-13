Amman, Jordan: Alayyan Group recently announced the addition of Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, to its portfolio. The group has obtained exclusive commercial rights to represent the Wallbox brand in the Jordanian market, becoming the authorized distributor of its smart chargers in the Kingdom where it will be providing them to customers through a dedicated digital showroom. Alayyan Group already represents a wide range of automotive brands which includes Kia, Hyundai, Isuzu and Kumho tires.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO of National Arab Motors, Mohamed K. Alayyan said: “We are proud to announce our latest investment in the local automotive industry, through which we affirm our strong commitment to serving the needs of the automotive sector and consumers, who are increasingly moving towards electric vehicles. Together we must address climate change, and in line with this, it is of utmost importance to increase the availability of renewable green energy and reduce harmful emissions. Our partnership with Wallbox is an important step in the right direction.”

Alayyan concluded that the group intends to leverage Wallbox’s brand reputation, which is growing across the world. Its chargers, developed for both commercial and home uses, meet the highest international standards with leading and innovative smart specifications, in terms of ease of use and advanced energy management controls, in addition to multi-awarded designs.

“As a leading company in EV charging solutions we are very excited to announce this partnership with Alayyan Group and help Jordan adopt zero emission vehicles. Nowadays it is key to promote a more sustainable mobility so that we can preserve our environment. We are very proud to be part of this initiative that will surely fast-forward the transition to more eco-friendly charging and energy management solutions in the country”, said Usamah Alhamad, Account Executive Middle East & Africa at Wallbox.

“At Wallbox, we always strive for excellence and look for the right partners to team up with, that represent a similar vision, values and most importantly, enthusiasm, which is key for this fast-growing industry. I'm really excited to be cooperating with Mr Mohamed K. Alayyan and his team, representing one of the main companies in Jordan and definitely the best local partner to boost eMobility in Jordan. Having their confidence and assistance with entering the Jordanian market, is a very good opportunity for us to position our reliable and innovative products (which includes European, American, Japanese and Chinese charging standards) and help Jordan transition to zero-emission mobility”, added Moisés Barea, Vice President of Sales at Wallbox.

Wallbox is one of Europe’s top brands developing charging solutions for electric vehicles. It has won three major design awards worldwide: recently it was awarded with the prestigious IF Award for its first public charger Supernova, which was also recognized with a Good Design Award (which the company previously received for Quasar, the first bidirectional charger in the market). It has also won the Red Dot award for the semi-public Copper charger. Wallbox’s chargers are suitable for most of the electric vehicles currently in the market, such as: Kia, Hyundai, Tesla, Audi, Mercedes, Porsche, Seat, Nissan, BMW, Ford, Jaguar, Mitsubishi, Smart, Chevrolet, Mini, and Ferrari.