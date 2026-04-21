Cairo, Alameda Healthcare Group, a leading private healthcare provider in Egypt, has officially launched its first clinic in Nairobi, marking a key milestone in its pan African expansion and reinforcing its commitment to Located at Landmark Plaza, the new multispecialty clinic introduces advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities to the Kenyan market, supported by state of the art medical technology and an elite group of highly qualified doctors and consultants. The facility delivers integrated care across critical disciplines| including neurosurgery, renal care, and cardiothoracic medicine with a strong focus on precision diagnostics and coordinated treatment pathways.

The launch event brought together senior government officials, healthcare leaders, and industry stakeholders, underscoring the growing role of cross border collaboration in strengthening healthcare systems across Africa.

As part of the inauguration, Alameda Healthcare offered complimentary consultations led by leading specialists from Egypt and Kenya, reflecting its patient centered approach and commitment to delivering immediate, high quality clinical access.

Neeraj Mishra, CEO of Alameda Healthcare Group, commented, “Our entry into Kenya marks a strategic step in Alameda Healthcare’s growth across Africa. We are committed to bringing world class, specialized care closer to patients while strengthening local healthcare ecosystems through collaboration, knowledge transfer, and innovation. Nairobi is a natural gateway for our regional ambitions, and this clinic reflects our long-term commitment to improving health outcomes across the continent.”

The Nairobi clinic forms part of Alameda Healthcare’s broader strategy to expand access to high quality care across Africa, while reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional hub for advanced medical services. The facility will support early diagnosis, continuity of care, and seamless patient pathways, including access to highly specialized treatments within Alameda’s network in Egypt.

A key highlight of the launch was the announcement of a strategic collaboration with Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital to advance kidney care services in Kenya. The partnership will focus on capacity building, clinical training, and the development of kidney transplant programs to support the long-term growth of sustainable, locally delivered transplant services.

H.E. Hatem Youssri, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Kenya, welcomed the launch as a reflection of strengthening bilateral ties, noting Egypt’s growing role in supporting healthcare development across Africa.

H.E. Fredrick Otieno Outa, Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Egypt, highlighted the clinic’s contribution to Kenya’s ambition of becoming a regional medical hub, emphasizing the importance of knowledge exchange between Kenyan and Egyptian healthcare professionals.

Alameda Healthcare’s Nairobi clinic aligns with Kenya’s increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and its emergence as a regional hub for medical excellence. By integrating international expertise with strong local partnerships, Alameda Healthcare is set to elevate standards of care and expand access to advanced medical services across the country.

About Alameda Healthcare Group

Alameda Healthcare Group is a leading healthcare provider in Egypt, dedicated to delivering high-quality services to the community and leveraging global communications and advanced technologies to provide effective medical care. Alameda has a bed capacity of 1,023 beds and 128 clinics through a strategically located network of four JCI-accredited facilities across Greater Cairo, including as-Salam International Hospital (ASSIH) at Maadi. ASSIH New Cairo, Dar Al Fouad Nasr City, and Dar Al Fouad 6th of October City. In addition, the group operates Elixir, an outpatient endoscopy center in Mohandesin and Maadi, the German Rehabilitation Center, and Tabibi, a 24/7 primary healthcare clinic located in downtown Fifth Settlement, Maadi, & 6th of October.