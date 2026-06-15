Muscat: The Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO) will begin its first introductory meeting on Tuesday in the wilayat of Sur, South al Sharqiyah Governorate, as part of a nationwide roadshow promoting its initial public offering (IPO) across several governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

The meetings aim to enhance investment awareness and provide investors with essential information ahead of the subscription period, while introducing the opportunities offered by the public offering.

The sessions will present both individual and institutional investors with insights into the company’s operational and financial performance, its future growth prospects, as well as detailed explanations of subscription procedures and participation mechanisms. The events will also include dedicated Q&A segments for potential investors and shareholders.

The second meeting will be held in the wilayat of Nizwa in al Dakhiliyah Governorate on Wednesday, followed by a third stop in Dhofar Governorate. The fourth meeting will take place in Sohar, North al Batinah Governorate, while the roadshow will conclude in Muscat at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on June 24.

The IPO initiative reflects the Oman Investment Authority’s strategy to divest from selected government assets, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to strengthen the role of the private sector and attract both local and foreign investment.

OMIFCO announced on June 2, 2026, its intention to offer 25 per cent of its shares for public subscription and listing on the Muscat Stock Exchange in July, providing investors with an opportunity to invest in one of the Sultanate’s leading companies.

The offering marks the fifth initial public offering undertaken by the OQ Group and its subsidiaries, contributing to the deepening and efficiency of Oman’s capital market, while broadening the investor base and reinforcing the Muscat Stock Exchange’s position as an attractive destination for regional and international investment.

The listing is expected to further diversify the exchange’s portfolio of listed companies and enhance its overall market capitalisation, given OMIFCO’s strong operational track record and established position in global fertiliser and petrochemical markets.

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