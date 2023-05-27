Aladdin to kickstart largest promo loyalty “Alaa El-Din Rewards Club” in Egypt soon

Cairo:: Egypt-based Super App Aladdin, the leading tech solutions and services provider in the Middle East region, has announced the launch of the first phase of Alaa El-Din application “SUPER APP”.



Aladdin Super App is the first Egyptian multi-service app in Egypt and Middle East that allows users to benefit from over 100 diverse services, including smart mobility, e-payments, food and beverages delivery, medical and logistic services among other services that fulfill the users’s everyday needs wiggle bring at home.



Aladdin Super App, the first Egyptian-made multi-service app, is launched with total investments of $100 million over 3 years, with a plan to raise it in the future in accordance with market studies the company has conducted.



The company said: “The Egyptian market is capable of absorbing more of investments, as it is one of the most attractive markets in terms of tech-based investments, getting proof that the expansions the local market witnessed during COVID-19 pandemic”.



The company pointed out that it will launch “Aladdin Rewards Club”, the largest promo loyalty app provides discounts, rewards, facilities and giveaways for both the app’s users and services providers with an aim of mitigating the burdens on the families amid the ongoing economic challenges.



The company also noted that Aladdin Super App is able to compete other similar apps and to penetrate other Arab and African markets, with a target of providing users with more merits in the most comfortable way.



The company, has 15 branches in Cairo, Alexandria, delta and upper Egypt with a 25-hours client service and technical support, along with more than 350 employees and 100,000 device providers across the country.



It is worth noting that Aladdin Super App will provide over 1 million hop opportunities over 3 years, aiming to enroll 500 service providers across all commercial, professional, and service sectors, as it uses 5-G solutions and considers safety measures for its users.