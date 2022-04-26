Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Sharqi Shipping received an award from Maersk line as “Most Valuable Partner for the year 2021”. This exclusive invite only event was held at Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Citronella Ballroom and attended by selected few to honor and recognize the top and freight forwarders and logistics player in the UAE during the tough post covid year of 2021.

The prestigious award was handed over by Christopher Cook, Maersk’s Line Managing Director of UAE, Oman & Qatar to Al Sharqi’s team, represented by Asif Rafiq Chief Operating Officer, Sadaf Rafiq Director of Revenue & Pricing and Wasif Rafiq Director of Trade and Revenue.

“We at Al Sharqi Shipping have shown resilience against the backdrop of covid-19 disruption which caused huge demand and supply shocks all through 2020 till present” said Asif Rafiq COO, he continued “the recovery has been bumpy, no doubt, but this has forced us to look internally to reorganize, refresh and re-energize to come out even stronger. This award is a testament to our ability to be flexible, to be innovative in our solutions and more importantly to be the voice of our customers said Sadaf Rafiq Director of Revenue and Pricing.

About Al Sharqi Shipping

Move, More, Transform & Accelerate

Al Sharqi is on a mission to 'move’, to be ‘more’ and to ‘transform’ supply chains for businesses and to ‘accelerate' growth. We do this by connecting businesses to our smart logistics solutions.