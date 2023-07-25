ASM continued to diversify its portfolio with a significant investment in ADNOC Logistics and Services



Operating income increased by 134.7% YoY to reach AED 53m in H1 2023

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Al Seer Marine (ADX: ASM), the global player across multiple marine sectors and International Holding Company (IHC) Subsidiary, released today its financial results for the first half of 2023, ended on 30 June, reporting gross profit reached AED 74m, a significant 92.5% YoY increase over H1 2022, while operating income increased by 134.7% YoY to reach AED 53m.

The company has generated total revenues of AED 564m in H1 2023, marking an 18.9% YoY growth from the same period last year, driven by the effective operation of seven vessels sailing since 2022.

“Al Seer Marine demonstrated resilience and strategic agility in the first half of 2023. Our operational profit has shown strong growth, thanks in part to our significant investment in ADNOC Logistics & Services, as well as our strategic acquisitions and the expansion of our fleet, which now includes a new gas vessel and two VLGCs. These investments have not only diversified our operational capabilities, but also positioned us to better serve the growing global demand for gas transportation." said Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine.

Notwithstanding these favorable outcomes, the company reported a downturn in profitability with a net loss of AED 750m, primarily due to a mark-to-market loss on investments of AED 784m, reflecting the impact of recent economic headwinds on equity markets.

In May 2023, Al Seer Marine made a significant initial cornerstone investment of AED 257m in ADNOC Logistics & Services, later increasing this investment by 43% to AED 367.25m. This marked a major milestone in the company's strategy to diversify its portfolio while reaffirming its position as a key contributor to the UAE’s economy and diversification efforts.

“We continue rebalancing our asset portfolio, maintaining a suitable level of risk and aligning with our investment objectives as we stay committed to our long-term goals” Neivens explained.

The company also reported a series of successful vessel acquisitions, including a gas vessel for AED 331m and two Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) for AED 724m. The first of these VLGCs, ‘Lucky Gas’ was taken over in June 2023, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy. The second VLGC is expected to be delivered in September 2023. This acquisition aligns with Al Seer Marine's commitment to diversify its fleet and enhance its service offerings in the gas transportation sector.

“We recognize the advantages of maintaining a disciplined approach when managing multi-asset portfolios. While seizing momentum can lead to favorable outcomes, the key lies in adhering to our well-planned strategy.” Guy added.

Al Seer Marine's strategic acquisitions throughout the year have significantly bolstered the company's growth, resulting in a 63.6% increase in the size of Property, Plant, and Equipment (PP&E), reaching AED 1.2Bn in H1 2023, up from AED 730m during the same period last year. Despite a decrease in cash balance which stands at AED 316m as of June 30, 2023, the company has successfully reduced its total liabilities by 34.7%, from AED 4.8Bn in H1 2022 to AED 3.1Bn in H1 2023. This significant reduction is primarily due to a decrease in borrowings amounting to AED 1.7Bn, reflecting Al Seer Marine's robust financial management and commitment to delivering shareholder value.

In recent years, the marine vessel market has been one of the most dynamic and innovative market globally. The outlook for the sector is positive; the maritime sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2028. This growth will be driven by a few factors, including the continued expansion of global trade, the ongoing need for energy and resources, and the growing demand for maritime transportation services.

Al Seer Marine continues to be a key player in the maritime industry, offering innovative and sustainable solutions while maintaining financial competitiveness. The company remains committed to delivering high-quality products and outstanding customer service, leveraging its best-in-class sector experience.

About Al Seer Marine:

Al Seer Marine Supplies and Equipment is a publicly listed company in the Abu Dhabi security exchange market (ADX: ASM); established in 2003 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Al Seer Marine is a leading global marine company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with a portfolio of services including the management and training, construction of vessels, high-tech boatbuilding, unmanned systems development, and manufacturing. Al Seer Marine employs more than 1,200 people onboard and ashore from more than 50 nationalities.

About International Holding Company

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 864 billion as of June 30, 2023. The company endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 444 subsidiaries and over 126,000 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services. With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities.

www.ihcuae.com

Media Contacts

Ahmad Ibrahim

Group Head Marketing and Corporate Communications Ahmad.ibrahim@ihcuae.com



Mary Khamasmieh

Head of Government Communications, Weber Shandwick

mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com