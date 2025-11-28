Dubai: In the presence of H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Al Rostamani Group inaugurated three state-of-the-art agricultural facilities at the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) headquarters in Dubai, marking the completion of a multi-year partnership aimed at strengthening sustainable agriculture, scientific research, and capacity development in the UAE.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani, Chairman of Al Rostamani Group; H.E. Hassan Abdulla Al Rostamani, Vice-Chairman of Al Rostamani Group; and H.E. Dr. Tarifa Ajeif Al Zaabi, Director General of ICBA, along with senior officials, researchers, and representatives from government entities, academia, and international organizations

The inauguration follows a journey that began in November 2023, when Al Rostamani Group provided a grant to expand ICBA’s agricultural capacity-building programmes for farmers, researchers, and young talent. This was followed in October 2024 with the laying of the foundation stone for the new complex, fully funded by Al Rostamani Group as part of its community initiatives.

H.E. Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani, Chairman of Al Rostamani Group, said: “It is with immense pride that our support and collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and ICBA have reached this significant milestone: the inauguration of the new ICBA facilities. These facilities are pivotal to advancing the UAE's strategic objectives in environmental and agricultural sustainability. The Al Rostamani Group's funding initiative is driven by our deep commitment to social responsibility and our firm belief in the impactful results of such projects. We view such collaboration as fundamental to Al Rostamani Group's endeavors in sustainability, innovation, education, and environmental preservation.

H.E. added: “We take great stride in being part of these significant strategic projects, as our cooperation seeks to advance our nation's vision for environmental sustainability and food security by utilizing cutting-edge research and technology for the benefit of future generations.”

The three newly inaugurated facilities represent a significant enhancement to the UAE’s agricultural research landscape. The Training and Knowledge Transfer Building accommodates up to 300 participants for workshops, seminars, and hands-on training tailored for farmers, researchers, and policymakers.

The Plant Tissue Culture Laboratory is equipped to study and propagate key plant species, including date palms and mangroves, using advanced technologies that support genetic improvement and biodiversity preservation.

The Integrated Agri-Aquaculture System enables applied research on sustainable food production and efficient water use, offering practical models suitable for the UAE’s arid and saline environments. Together, these facilities create an integrated environment for innovation, learning, and applied research, supporting national capabilities in climate-smart agriculture, water-efficient production, and sustainable food systems.

This partnership forms part of Al Rostamani Group’s wider commitment to impactful national initiatives that contribute to the UAE’s vision for sustainability, environmental stewardship, and food security. The Group continues to prioritise projects that foster scientific advancement, strengthen local expertise, and support community development, in line with its core values of Commitment, Care, and Vision.

About Al Rostamani Group

Al Rostamani Group, founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s, is one of the UAE’s leading family business conglomerates, guided by the core values of Commitment, Care, and Vision. The Group operates across diverse sectors including automotive, general trading, real estate and construction, renewable energy, financial services, travel and tourism, and technology solutions. With more than six decades of growth and innovation, the Group continues to contribute to the UAE’s economic development and long-term sustainability.