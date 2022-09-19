Dubai, United Arab of Emirates:

Al Ras, the prominent Spare Parts Dealer in the Middle East recently launched branches in Qatar and Oman. This is the first time in the Middle East two subsidiaries of a spare parts company have opened their doors to clients in two nations on the same day. Al Ras's Muscat branch is situated in Gala Street, while Qatar branch, Syam Al Ras Trading has been unveiled at Salva Road.

Al Ras began its operations in 1996 with a base in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The organization expanded into a conglomerate within a short period of time, establishing affiliate wings in Deira, Al Quos, Raz Al Khor, Qusais, and Jafza in Dubai, as well as in other Emirates like Ajman and Al Ain, Abu Dhabi. Additionally, the organization has operations in GCC including Qatar and Oman. Al Ras has 15 showrooms in the United Arab Emirates alone. The Al Ras showrooms house high-quality Auto AC spare parts of 55 well-known international brands.

Over the past 25 years, Al Ras has maintained a loyal customer base, comprising of 1000 plus retailers. The organization has a wide range logistic framework for delivering spare parts. Al Ras branches provide compressors, condensers, evaporator valves and fittings of all brands. The business boasts of highly qualified professionals to handle the customer demands and expectations.

Al Ras added another accolade to its list of achievements when they were honoured by the Dubai Police recently. Al Ras have been delivering high quality Auto AC spare parts to the Dubai Police Department for a long time.

Under the guidance and leadership of PD Syam its Managing Director, along with Sreekumari Syam (Director), Ajit Syam (CEO), and Darshana Ajit (CFO), the firm has transformed into one of the most sought-after spare parts companies in the Middle East. The company's motto is "top quality products with optimum client satisfaction." Upholding this dictum at all costs has been the key to the organization's success.

