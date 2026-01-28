DUBAI, UAE — As the global food industry converges for Gulfood 2026, Al Maya Group—the UAE’s leading FMCG distribution and retail powerhouse—solidifies its role as the primary architect of the Indian food trade in the Middle East. Positioned at the intersection of heritage and innovation, the Group’s participation this year highlights a sophisticated, technology-led approach to distribution under the global theme, 'The Global Food Reset'.



With a legacy spanning over four decades, Al Maya Group has evolved into more than a distributor; it is a strategic partner that has successfully integrated India’s most iconic brands into the daily lives of millions across the GCC.



A Legacy of Quality: The 2026 Brand Showcase

Al Maya Group’s presence at Gulfood 2026 is defined by an expansive portfolio that balances traditional flavours with modern health and convenience trends. The showcase highlights several market-leading brands:

The Foundation of the Kitchen: At the centre of the display are Kohinoor and Indian Harvest basmati rice, brands that represent the gold standard of Indian agriculture. These are complemented by the bold flavours of Aeroplane pickles and condiments and the refreshing legacy of Birla Tea.

Dairy & Modern Nutrition: The Group continues to drive the region’s dairy category with Gowardhan’s premium ghee, paneer, and dairy products. Addressing the demand for functional nutrition, the Go beverage line and Go Badam offer high-quality, nutritious options for the health-conscious consumer.



Speciality Staples & Frozen Innovation: To meet the rise in convenience dining, Al Maya spotlights Ashoka’s premium range of frozen vegetables alongside essential cooking mediums like KLF Coconut Oil and RRO Mustard Oil.



Lifestyle & Personal Care: Beyond the pantry, Al Maya continues to scale its lifestyle segment, featuring the globally recognised Kamasutra range, including premium deodorants and personal care products.

Strategic Vision: Connecting India to the World

For Al Maya Group, Gulfood 2026 serves as a critical platform to demonstrate how traditional brands can thrive in a digital-first supply chain.



Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director, and Partner at Al Maya Group, commented:

“Our role at Gulfood has always been to act as a bridge. We are proud to represent Indian brands that stand for authenticity and trust, while providing the infrastructure and market intelligence necessary to scale them across the Middle East. As the global food economy shifts toward more resilient and intelligent systems, Al Maya Group is committed to ensuring that the strength of Indian manufacturing remains a cornerstone of regional food security.”

Shaping the Next Chapter of Global Trade

Throughout the exhibition, Al Maya Group is focused on deepening cross-border collaborations and advancing the dialogue on supply chain digitisation. By leveraging its extensive retail network and state-of-the-art distribution facilities, the Group is uniquely positioned to help international manufacturers navigate the complexities of the GCC market.

As Gulfood 2026 unfolds, Al Maya Group remains dedicated to the "shared ambition" of its partners, ensuring that the next chapter of global food trade is defined by quality, consistency, and a deep respect for the culinary traditions that connect India to the world.

About Al Maya Group

Established in 1982, Al Maya Group is one of the UAE’s most respected FMCG distribution and retail enterprises. Headquartered in Dubai with extensive operations throughout the GCC, the Group represents a diversified portfolio of over 100 international and regional brands. It operates a vast network of supermarkets and distribution hubs, serving as a vital link in the region’s food supply chain.