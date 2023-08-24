Strategic partnership to deliver advanced solutions and services with a focus on engineering, maintenance, decommissioning, and research and development

Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Technical Services, a business unit within Al Masaood Group Industrial, today announced the signing of a Business Cooperation Agreement with John Cockerill Services International. The strategic alliance is driven by a shared vision to deliver innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies to clients with a focus on the nuclear, oil & gas, wind farm and other evolving sectors.

This collaboration marks another significant milestone for Al Masaood, highlighting their focus on establishing and maintaining robust business ties that bring innovative solutions to their clients. As a rapidly emerging service provider in the UAE, the company invests significantly in research, development, and training to ensure it remains at the forefront of industry advancements.

Hani El Tannir, CEO of Al Masaood Group Industrial, said: "We are excited to partner with John Cockerill Services International to further enhance our capabilities and provide our clients with specialised technologies and innovative solutions. This collaboration illustrates our unwavering dedication to global best practices and the highest standards of service excellence."

The partnership between John Cockerill Services International and Al Masaood Technical Services is in line with objectives of E-FUSION, an agreement between France and the UAE, which aims to bolster collaboration for nuclear activities. E-FUSION serves to unite the UAE and French nuclear sectors, ultimately contributing to the development of a robust local supply chain.

Franck Pasqualini, Executive President of John Cockerill Services International commented: "We are pleased to collaborate with Al Masaood, leveraging their expertise and expansive network in the UAE. Our shared vision for the future of the nuclear and oil & gas sectors fills us with confidence, ensuring that our partnership will deliver unparalleled quality services and solutions to clients in the region."

The extensive scope of services covered by today’s agreement encompasses engineering, design, manufacturing, testing & commissioning, and maintenance of nuclear equipment and processes. In addition, the partnership will cover fuel cycle activities, decommission and dismantling, waste management, research reactors, and research and development (R&D).

For more information, please visit: https://johncockerill.com/en/services/

About Al Masaood Technical Services

Al Masaood Technical Services is a leading service provider in the nuclear and oil & gas industries, offering a diverse range of expertise and services to clients in collaborations with heir specialised partners. With a commitment to safety, efficiency, and sustainability, Al Masaood Technical Services provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including radiation protection and monitoring, nuclear waste management, safety and risk assessment, decommissioning support, training, offshore and onshore engineering support, asset integrity management, pipeline integrity and inspection, environmental compliance and monitoring, as well as technical consultancy and training. The company’s customer-centric approach ensures tailored services that optimize performance, reduce costs, and comply with regulations. Adhering to the highest international standards, Al Masaood Technical Services prioritizes quality and safety, while actively investing in research, development, and training to contribute to the sustainable development of the UAE's nuclear and oil & gas sectors.

About John Cockerill

John Cockerill Services International supports industries of public and private sectors in the construction, operational management, maintenance and further enhancement of their facilities. Through programmed or on-call specialized interventions, and local services. John Cockerill helps their customers improve the technical, economical and environmental performances of their installations. John Cockerill Services International's extensive and technologically advanced offering benefits a wide range of industries, such as nuclear, oil and gas, steel industry, railways, ports, inland waterways, cement, mining and quarrying, infrastructure and conventional, water treatment. It also designs and supplies new equipment, industrial components and sub-assemblies, as well as spare parts. Present in different regions of the world, John Cockerill Services International relies on an interconnected network of local intervention units, workshops and specialized design offices.