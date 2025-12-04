Riyadh – Mubasher: Scientific & Medical Equipment House Company has entered into a 36-month project contract with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) for Berri Gas Plant, according to a bourse disclosure.

The two sides penned the agreement, which is worth SAR 14.37 million, on 1 December 2025.

The contract covers the restoration, repair, and treatment works for sulfur tanks and collection sumps in Saudi Aramco’s Berri gas plant.

The financial impact is expected to begin during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, while works at the project will commence in early January.

It is worth noting that Scientific & Medical Equipment penned a SAR 105.07 million deal in October 2025 to cover the maintenance and repair of medical devices and equipment at hospitals and health centers in Riyadh.