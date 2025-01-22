A Global Destination for Major Companies, Entrepreneurs, and Talent

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – At the “ACRES 2025” exhibition, Al Marwan Real Estate Development showcased its flagship project, “District 11,” located in the Emirate of Sharjah, UAE. The project is set to officially launch in local and international markets during the second quarter of this year.

Strategic Location

“District 11” boasts a prime location on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street (311), just 5 minutes from Sharjah International Airport and Sharjah University City. This proximity makes it an ideal hub for attracting talent and professionals from universities. The development is also within walking distance of Al Zahia City Center, the Al Zahia residential community, and other prominent areas. Additionally, it is only 25 minutes away from Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. Future phases will include shuttle bus services and helicopter transportation to ensure seamless connectivity across emirates.

The project spans 3 million square feet and features 11 buildings with 200 commercial units, these include retail spaces,business and family-oriented amenities such as nurseries, specialized institutes, and healthcare centers. The project stands to shape the concepts of smart offices and future businesses and has been designed to adapt with the future architecture in business.

Marwan Al Zaiem, Chairman of Al Marwan Group, stated:

“Through our participation at ACRES, we aim to present ‘District 11’ as a preview ahead of its official launch. Designed with a modern, future-focused approach and integrated smart services, the project offers a dynamic business environment developed in collaboration with global design firms. It represents an unparalleled opportunity for investors and entrepreneurs alike.”

Al Zaiem further highlighted Sharjah's reputation as an investor-friendly destination with an attractive business environment. He also emphasized the UAE’s real estate market as a highly appealing sector, regionally and globally.

Comprehensive Services and Facilities

The development includes retail stores, business management centers, meeting rooms, offices, restaurants, and cafes to cater to employees and visitors. A massive parking area spanning 1 million square feet, equipped with electric vehicle charging stations, ensures convenience for "District 11" visitors.

The project prioritizes quality of life, offering various amenities and adhering to high standards of environmental and economic sustainability. Competitive pricing is also a key feature, aimed at supporting the local community, small and medium-sized enterprises, and entrepreneurs.

Additional Projects

Al Marwan Real Estate Development recently launched “Hawa' Residence” in Tilal City. Located walking distance away from key landmarks like Victoria International School and Sharjah Grand Mosque, the project features 268 residential units across four floors, with options ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include swimming pools, gardens, playgrounds, and 282 parking spaces.

Al Marwan Real Estate Development continues to focus on creating well-planned residential communities and commercial projects that enhance the lives of individuals, the community, and the broader economy while adhering to sustainable practices.