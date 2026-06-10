From 10 June 2026, Al Jimi Mall will roll out the Parkonic parking system for a more streamlined and efficient parking experience. The system features license-plate recognition technology, enabling entry and exit without tickets.

Four hours of complimentary parking will remain in place, with standard hourly rates applied thereafter. Payments will be processed automatically through Salik, while QR codes positioned throughout the car park provide a simple option for unregistered vehicles.

Mall signages will be available to guide visitors, and technical enquiries about Parkonic can be directed to the toll-free number shown on the parking signs.