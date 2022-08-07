Kuwait: Welcoming the summer season with travel inspirations to fuel your next adventure, Al Hamra Real Estate Co. recently launched its Shopping Center’s 2022 summer campaign titled ‘Al Hamra Terminal’. The campaign, which is running until the 24th of September, includes several events and activities dedicated to providing its shoppers the exclusive opportunity to win tickets to top summer holiday destinations across Europe, East Asia and North America.

In line with the theme during the month of July, a 2-day expo took place in partnership with the embassies of several European countries which introduced the diverse cultures and authentic flavors of the European continent to the Al Hamra community. The campaign’s activities also included weekly music nights filled with European classical tunes as well as children and family activities such as storytelling with Takween, puppet shows, balloon shaping artists, fun photo booths, and a “Eidiya” giveaway for all the little participants.

In partnership Kuwait’s flag carrier, Kuwait Airways, the first round of winners for the month of July are preparing for their journey to Europe with 2 Business Class tickets each. The winners namely Najat AlBaghli , Hussain AlShatti, and Dolly Abdallah Ahmad received their tickets to London, Paris and Milan respectively.

The second phase of the campaign, which is based on an ‘East Asian’ theme, will also host a variety of events and activities for its visitors, among which is the Al Hamra Terminal Food Hall Festival on the 17th and 18th of August. This event will bring live entertainment and a festive environment that will bring a variety of cuisines from across Asia at Al Hamra Shopping Centers Food Hall at discounted prices. the draw scheduled to take place on 21st August. Explore the lively entertainment, ambience, and various cuisines from across Asia at Al Hamra Shopping Centers Food Hall available at discounted prices.

The second draw of Al Hamra Terminal is scheduled to take place on the 21st of August, which will be followed by the a ‘North American month’.

With every KD 20 spent at any of the Al Hamra Shopping Center stores, participating shoppers will get a chance to win two Business Class tickets each month. Customers need only submit their receipts and proof of purchase at the dedicated ticket stand located on the ground floor by the parking entrance to register for the draw that takes place each month.

Striving to bring value with a myriad of opportunities to experience their favorite hobbies and lifestyle activities, Al Hamra Real Estate Co. encourages its visitors to participate in the summer campaign held at its iconic Shopping Center and win big this summer.

