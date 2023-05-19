Dubai, UAE: AG Engineering and AG PCS Switchgear, under the Construction and Services sector of Al Ghurair Investment, one of the leading diversified UAE family businesses, have been awarded the prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards (SKEA) by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) for their outstanding performance in their respective industries. His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, bestowed the award on the winners at an esteemed awards ceremony held at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, on the 04th of May 2023.

Launched in 1999 by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards are presented annually to organisations that have demonstrated exceptional performance consistently over the years, achieving outstanding results across numerous areas of business, industry and society. The prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards serve as a blueprint, a roadmap and a methodology for continual improvement aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the business sector in UAE and across the region as a whole.

Committed to raising business excellence benchmarks across the sector, AG Engineering and AG PCS Switchgear were awarded the SKEA. The awards highlight the unwavering commitment and tireless dedication exhibited by the AG Engineering and PCS Switchgear teams in upholding the highest standards of business excellence in their operations.

Commenting on the awards, Jacob John, Chief Executive Officer, AG Engineering and AG PCS Switchgear, said: “At AG Engineering and AG PCS Switchgear, delivering excellence has always been an integral part of our business model and customer promise. For decades, we have been dedicated to developing innovative solutions that meet the highest quality standards for our customers across each of the sectors we touch.

We are truly honoured to receive these prestigious awards and to be recognised by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for our performance and high benchmark standards. This is a testament to our enduring commitment to lead with vision, inspiration, and integrity, in line with our Purpose.”

He added: “This continues to be just the beginning of our journey; we look forward to making even greater contributions to the industry in the future as we continue striving for excellence and enhancing life every day.”

Sultan Al Ghurair, CEO, Al Ghurair Properties, Innovation and Growth, who attended the awarding ceremony as part of the Al Ghurair delegation, commented: “These accomplishments are a testament to the diligence and dedication of the AG Engineering and PCS Switchgear teams who continually put pride and passion into all they do. Their outstanding achievements serve as a source of inspiration to all those who value excellence, innovation, and collaboration across Al Ghurair.”

About AG Engineering:

AG Engineering LLC is a specialised building services and infrastructure projects company operating in the UAE construction sector. The organisation was established through the restructuring of one of the largest construction conglomerates in the Middle East by the Al Ghurair Investment in 2017. AG Engineering has accredited engineers in-house with designing experience that offer turnkey services, particularly in data centre projects and district cooling plants.

AG Engineering operates and maintains robust quality, health, safety, environmental and business continuity management systems, aligned with the globally-recognised EFQM model for Business Excellence. The pivotal point of strength at AG Engineering is its leadership team, who are highly qualified, broadly experienced, and strongly established in the industry.

For more information, please visit: www.agengineeringme.com

About AG PCS Switchgear:

AG PCS Switchgear is a trusted and preferred vendor for prominent utilities throughout the GCC region. Specialised in providing connected solutions that offer a strong competitive edge, AG PCS Switchgear is backed by knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships with global leaders in the electrical industry.

Their long-standing and rationalised workforce is dedicated to producing the highest quality products and achieving better outcomes that consistently exceed customer expectations. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, AG PCS Switchgear is proud to deliver reliable and sustainable solutions that power the progress of our communities and industries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.agpcsme.com/