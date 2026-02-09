Dubai, UAE: Al Fardan Group today announced the launch of AlfaNow, its fully owned subsidiary established to strengthen the region’s cross-border payments infrastructure and enable faster, more reliable money transfers across the GCC and beyond.

Rooted in Al Fardan Group’s more than five decades of trust, innovation, and financial leadership, AlfaNow builds on this legacy to deliver secure and efficient payment solutions for individuals and businesses in an increasingly connected economy.

At launch, AlfaNow enables secure and near-instant money transfers to over 125 countries through a network of more than 160,000 partner payout locations, 4,300+ banks with access to over 2.5 billion bank accounts, and instant payments to 100+ mobile wallet service providers reaching more than 1.5 billion mobile wallet accounts worldwide.

Built on a cutting-edge technology platform, AlfaNow delivers competitive exchange rates, transparent fees, and faster processing times across major corridors, underpinned by a strong governance, risk and compliance framework.

Commenting on this launch, Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, Group Chief Executive Officer, Al Fardan Group, said, “With AlfaNow, we are advancing Al Fardan Group’s long-term vision to build a future-ready payments ecosystem that connects economies and empowers communities. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, our focus is on enabling secure, compliant, and accessible financial flows that empower people and businesses across borders.”

Hasan Jaber, Chief Executive Officer at AlfaNow, added, “AlfaNow is redefining how money moves across borders by delivering greater speed, safety, and transparency. Our global journey has already commenced across multiple regions, including the GCC, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa. In the UAE, we are proud to have gone live with Al Fardan Exchange as our first strategic partner. Our ambition is to build one of the most trusted and efficient cross-border payments platforms to emerge from the region, powered by advanced technology and the responsible use of AI, and strengthened by a robust and growing network of correspondent partners that connects us to markets worldwide. Our focus is on contributing meaningfully to a stronger, more connected global financial ecosystem.”

AlfaNow is now available in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and will soon expand its presence through partnerships with leading financial institutions across the Middle East and beyond, reinforcing Al Fardan Group’s commitment to shaping the future of cross-border payments globally.

About AlfaNow

AlfaNow is a cross-border payments company built for how the world moves money today. As part of the Al Fardan Group ecosystem, AlfaNow combines smart technology with deep regional expertise to enable secure, efficient, and compliant money movement across key international corridors.

Backed by decades of trust, operational strength, and market understanding across the Al Fardan Group’s financial services businesses, AlfaNow brings a modern, digital-first approach to cross-border payments. Licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, the platform is built for organisations that require scale, reliability, and transparency in global transactions.

At its core, AlfaNow is about people, ambition, and opportunity. AlfaNow simplifies cross-border payments for individuals and businesses alike, removing friction from financial flows and enabling confident connectivity beyond borders.

AlfaNow partners with 4,300+ banks across 125+ countries and provides access to 160,000+ payout locations worldwide.

To learn more, visit: https://www.alfanow.com/