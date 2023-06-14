DUBAI: Al Bandar Rotana, a five-star hotel with a prime waterfront outlook and famous for its mesmerizing views of the Dubai skyline and reflecting the charm of Arabian hospitality, has been recognised among the top 10 hotels in Dubai by TripAdvisor among 1,000 reputable hotels.

Ayman Ashor, Cluster General Manager, Al Bandar Rotana and Arjaan by Rotana, echoed that this recognition is immensely meaningful to us. “It is the result of our team's relentless efforts, unwavering dedication, and passionate service. They constantly strive to exceed guests’ expectations and provide them with an unforgettable experience.”

He added: “Our hotel’s achievement stands as a vivid demonstration of our team’s diligence, enthusiasm, and pioneering spirit. We are committed to sustaining this momentum, continually offering unique experiences and exemplary service, always pushing the envelope in luxury hospitality.”

“This prestigious accolade is a tribute to our dedication towards delivering unmatched service, superior amenities, and unique experiences to our esteemed guests.”

“Being acknowledged by the world-renowned travel platform, based on positive feedback and glowing reviews from global travellers, speaks volumes about our commitment to excellence. We are grateful to our guests for their unwavering trust and continued patronage, encouraging us to scale even greater heights,” Ashor concluded.

Al Bandar Rotana, is a gateway to magnificent Dubai skyline views and unparalleled luxury, inviting you to partake in this extraordinary journey.