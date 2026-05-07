Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG), the UAE’s national food champion, and Borouge, the UAE’s leading petrochemicals company providing innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, are scaling up their long-standing partnership to increase the supply of locally produced packaging input resin materials used across AAFG’s in-house operations.

Signed at Make it in the Emirates, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will see Borouge supply approximately 3,500 tonnes of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) resin annually to support AAFG’s high purity caps and closure business, while providing development support for AAFG’s next expansion into in-house blow moulding. The agreement marks a 600% increase from the volume AAFG currently sources and underpins growing packaging operations across its dairy and juice portfolios.

“Local sourcing is fundamental to how we operate, and our partnership with Borouge demonstrates our commitment to working with UAE-based businesses to support national capability,” said Hassan Safi, Group CEO of Al Ain Farms Group. “Our expanded collaboration allows us to strengthen the local supply chain that supports our products. This supports UAE’s in-country value as well as the UAE’s ambition to produce more of what it consumes within its own borders contributing to local self-sufficiency targets.”

The agreement builds on an existing supplier relationship between the two entities and reinforces shared commitment to growing industrial capability in the Abu Dhabi region, supplying critical packaging materials that underpin local food and beverage production.

“Borouge is proud to support the UAE’s leading food producers with locally manufactured resin solutions to help them grow reliably and sustainably,” said Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge. “Our partnership highlights the strength of UAE-to-UAE industrial collaboration and the critical role that local supply plays in enabling food security and assembling a more resilient national economy.”

AAFG’s collaboration with Borouge supports a wider vertical integration strategy in packaging, which began with the installation of its bottle plant in 2018 and continued in 2023 with the launch of its preform and cap plant to secure quality, cost, and supply. The Group is now progressing on-site HDPE bottle production, alongside new robotic palletisation systems at its UHT plant to reduce manual handling and improve operational precision.

Sustainability is embedded across AAFG’s packaging operations.

Through the expanded collaboration, AAFG continues to build a vertically integrated UAE-based operation, from the food it produces to the packaging that carries it. The partnership also supports the UAE’s wider industrial strategy under Operation 300bn as well as the Make it in the Emirates initiative, both of which prioritise local manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and reduced reliance on imports across strategic sectors.

About Al Ain Farms Group

Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG) is a national protein and beverages brand, delivering wholesome, high-quality, and accessible nutrition across fresh dairy, poultry, juice, and eggs. Operating across a fully integrated farm-to-shelf model, AAFG ensures freshness within 24 hours — supporting the UAE’s food security goals with products made locally and trusted regionally.

The Group brings together five of the UAE’s most trusted names in food production:

Al Ain Farms – Founded by the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed, a pioneer in the UAE dairy industry and one of the largest integrated dairy and poultry companies in UAE

Marmum Dairy – One of best-known brands in dairy, especially with its yoghurt category

Al Ajban Chicken – One of the UAE’s first and most technologically advanced fresh poultry producers

Al Jazira Poultry Farm Golden Eggs – Home of the iconic Golden Eggs, known for traceability and innovation

Saha Arabian Farms – A regional egg producer with operations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia

AAFG is part of Ghitha Holding PJSC, and backed by Yas Holding LLC, two UAE-based investment groups driving national self-sufficiency and sustainable food systems.

For media enquiries Tasnim Hijazi | alainfarmsgroup@apcoworldwide.com