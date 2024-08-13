Summer Project in North Coast Exceeds Annual Target with EGP 16 Billion in Sales

Cairo – Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, the leading real estate developer, announced impressive sales achievements of EGP 25.5 billion for the first half of 2024, up from EGP 6 billion during the same period last year, marking a remarkable increase of 400%. This success reflects the company's new evolving strategy and the strong customer trust in its brand and projects, including the flagship developments At-East in Mostakbal City and Summer in the North Coast.

At-East project in Mostakbal City has set new records with remarkable sales of EGP 7.8 billion in its first phase, nearly reaching the annual target of EGP 8 billion. With a total investment of EGP 35 billion, the project's demand has outstripped the available units for this initial phase, underscoring Al Ahly Sabbour's leadership in the city. The company owns the largest land area in Mostakbal City, spanning 1,000 feddans, and has already established a solid reputation with six successful projects, including Rare, The Ridge, Alaire, Woodwalks, Green Square, and L'avenir. Developing the project on the last plot of land in the first phase of Mostakbal City is a major advantage, as it guarantees that all facilities and services in the area will be fully developed by the time the units are delivered. Consequently, residents will have access to a comprehensive range of amenities, both within the project and across the entire first phase of the city.

In the North Coast, the Summer project has exceeded its annual sales goal of EGP 15 billion, generating EGP 16 billion from the launch of just the first phase. Covering 864 feddans, Summer is Al Ahly Sabbour's largest project in the region, following Amwaj and Gaia. This project highlights the company's commitment to creating exceptional residential communities that embody innovation and luxury, reinforcing Al Ahly Sabbour's position as a market leader.

Commenting on these exceptional results, Engineer Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour, expressed his satisfaction, stating: "I am proud of the remarkable sales achievements we've accomplished in a record time, a milestone we reached thanks to the dedicated efforts of our team. Al Ahly Sabbour is currently guided by an ambitious strategy aimed at the ongoing development of all our projects and our overarching vision. This approach ensures that we maintain our leadership in the Egyptian real estate market and continue to deliver real estate solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our clients across generations.”

At-East is a fully integrated residential project spanning over 181 feddans, offering a distinctive blend of elegance and luxury. The development features a diverse range of housing options, including Villas, twin houses, townhouses, and duplexe. Each unit boasts modern designs and stunning views of expansive green spaces and water features.

Residents of At-East enjoy a variety of integrated amenities designed for comfort and convenience, including a jogging track, kids’ area, a co-working space, a mosque, a central park, a club, and a commercial zone. The project's prime location add to its appeal, being situated near major roads such as the Middle Ring Road, directly opposite the Canadian University and the New Olympic Village in the New Administrative Capital. It is also just 3 minutes from the Suez Road, ensuring easy access to essential facilities and services.

Located in the heart of the North Coast, Summer is just 246 kilometers from Alexandria-Matrouh Road. The project offers a diverse selection of units, including villas, twin houses, townhouses, duplexes, chalets, and cabins, all with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. Summer’s design embodies the unique "Serpentine – Braids of Life " concept, seamlessly integrating various water features to blend nature with contemporary living.

A notable aspect of the project's distinctiveness is Al Ahly Sabbour's collaboration with the global firm WATG for master planning, alongside architects from YBA and MIMAR for the engineering and design. Moreover, the project is designed to cater to all age groups, from children to adults, offering a unique mix of commercial facilities, diverse recreational activities, and swimming lakes that make up 85% of the development. Summer also features extensive spaces for sports and relaxation, making it the ideal summer destination for everyone.