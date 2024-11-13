Ajman University (AU) is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Studiosity, a global leader in online academic support services. This collaboration aims to provide students with enhanced, round-the-clock academic assistance, particularly in writing skills. This service, which was successfully piloted in the previous academic year, allows students enrolled in General Education (GE) writing courses, as well as those in the thesis, graduation project, or capstone project stages, to benefit from this innovative support.

Through Studiosity, AU students will have access to personalized writing feedback, helping them refine their assignments, improve structure, and ensure clarity in their academic work. This platform will also support students in meeting their writing requirements in English, thereby boosting overall academic performance.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, emphasized the university's commitment to student success: “At Ajman University, we are committed to providing our students with the highest level of academic support and opportunities for growth. Our partnership with Studiosity reflects our dedication to ensuring that every student has access to the tools they need to excel academically, especially in critical areas such as writing. This initiative is part of our broader mission to foster a culture of excellence and innovation across our campus.”

The platform is accessible 24/7, allowing students to submit their work anytime and receive timely feedback from professional tutors. Whether tackling essays, research papers, or complex projects, AU students can count on Studiosity to guide them toward academic success.

The initiative will particularly benefit students during the critical phases of their academic journey, such as thesis writing, capstone projects, and other research-intensive assignments. By providing formative writing feedback and access to subject experts, Studiosity aims to build confidence and capability in AU students.

Chris Fitzpatrick, General Manager - APAC & Middle East at Studiosity, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with Ajman University to provide their students with the tailored, real-time support they need to thrive academically. Writing can be a challenging aspect of any student’s academic journey, and we are excited to help AU students enhance their skills and confidence through our platform. Together, we aim to make a meaningful impact on their educational experience.”

This partnership is part of AU’s ongoing efforts to integrate innovative technologies and services into the student learning experience, providing academic support tailored to individual student needs.