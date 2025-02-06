Ajman – Ajman University (AU) and Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) have renewed their memorandum of understanding to bolster collaborative efforts in advancing academic excellence and innovation. AU hosted a delegation from JUST on its campus, marking a significant step in their ongoing partnership.

Over the years, AU and JUST have successfully collaborated on various academic and research initiatives, fostering innovation and cross-disciplinary learning. This renewed agreement builds on previous achievements, ensuring continued progress in areas such as joint research publications, student mobility programs, and faculty development.

Ajman University Chancellor, Dr. Karim Seghir, engaged in productive discussions with JUST President, Dr. Khalid Elsalem, along with senior officials from both universities. The talks focused on enhancing student and faculty exchanges, pursuing joint research projects, and developing other shared academic initiatives.

The renewed MoU underscores the strong bond between AU and JUST, reaffirming their commitment to promoting educational excellence, advancing research, and expanding global engagement. This agreement paves the way for deeper cooperation, creating valuable opportunities for students, faculty, and researchers.

In the coming weeks, a delegation from Ajman University will visit the JUST campus to continue these discussions, further strengthening the academic relationship between the two institutions.

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of AU's over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide. Reflecting the university’s commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation. As a non-profit institution, AU reinvests in its mission to make education accessible to all while driving academic excellence, research, and societal impact through diverse undergraduate and graduate programs.