Ajman Bank’s AED 550 million Rights Issue saw an overwhelming response indicating oversubscription of 7.4 times, with a total demand of AED 4.1 billion. The initiative attracted many international investment banks and local investors.

The Rights Issue offered both registered shareholders and other investors the chance to subscribe to the newly issued shares at a price of 1 AED per share, matching the nominal value of Ajman Bank’s ordinary shares.



The Rights Issue will strengthen the capital base of the Bank and the share capital will be increased to AED 2.7 billion after the completion of allocation process and the regulatory requirements.

Mr. Mohamed Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, commented, "The success of the Rights Issue underscores the unwavering trust and support of our shareholders. This positions us strategically to roll out our growth strategies and continue providing unmatched value to our shareholders. Our advisers played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this endeavor. This achievement is also a testament to the robust UAE economy, setting us on the path to offer sustainable returns."

Allocation of shares to the investors is expected on or around 9 August 2023 with refunds due to commence on or around 11 August 2023. Commencement of dealing in new shares is expected on or around 16 August 2023.

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.



Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit http://www.ajmanbank.ae

